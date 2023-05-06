Today, May 6, is Election Day, and it’s imperative that all Angelina County citizens exercise their right to vote.
That’s the beauty of our representative democracy: Eligible voters have the opportunity to cast ballots to determine their leaders. That’s critical because our local elected officials are the ones who dictate the laws, policies and budgets that affect us the most.
Sadly, of the roughly 5,500 residents in Lufkin’s Ward 6 — represented by Councilman Trent Burfine, who is being challenged by Adam Lowther — just a little more than 50 of them turned out to cast ballots shortly before early voting ended. We hope to see a better turnout at the polls today.
We want to thank readers who took the time to learn about this election. In previous editions, we published question-and-answer articles with the candidates in contested races who responded to our questions, and those are available to read for free in a collection on our website at tinyurl.com/34mmm7az. And be sure to visit our website Saturday night for results.
Aside from the Ward 6 Lufkin City Council race, there are 10 other contested races in Angelina County.
■ Lufkin ISD has two at-large positions held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self up for election. Both incumbents are seeking reelection; Joe Ceasar and Calvasha Summers also filed for a spot.
■ The campaign for one position on Central ISD’s school board is contested: Incumbent Kirsten Redd is being challenged by Meagan Leclair for Position 2.
■ Diboll ISD has three at-large positions — held by Ana Castillo, Nathan Terrell and Mike Terrell — up for election. Mike Terrell, Castillo, Patrina Mitchell, Laurel Hendrick Youngblood and Nathanael “Pork-Chop” Thompson all filed for a position.
■ Huntington ISD has two positions up for election. Position 1 is held by Jody Mitchell and Position 7 is held by Michael Ross. John Brandenburg and Brandi Durham filed to run for Position 1. Bradley Stringer and Ross filed to run for Position 7.
■ Zavalla ISD has two at-large positions, currently held by Chris Runnels and Chris Wade, open for election. Wade has filed for reelection and Chris Shives and Jamie Dykes each have filed for a seat.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following locations:
■ Lufkin City Council’s Ward 6 seat, Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
■ Lufkin school board election, LISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square.
■ Central school board election, Central ISD Administration Building, 7622 U.S. Highway 69 north in Pollok.
■ Diboll school board election, Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.
■ Huntington school board election, Huntington Administration Building, 908 N. Main St.
■ Zavalla school board election, Zavalla ISD Conference Room, 431 E. Main St.
Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the photograph
■ U.S. passport
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate, according to the the Secretary of State’s office.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy or original current utility bill;
■ copy or original bank statement;
■ copy or original government check;
■ copy or original paycheck; or
■ copy or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Local elections have the greatest impact on the lives of every citizen in East Texas. To affect meaningful change in government requires voters showing up to cast their ballot on Election Day.
