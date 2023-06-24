Texas’ grid operator this week asked residents to conserve energy after the demand for power soared because of high temperatures.
That has, unfortunately, become an all-too-familiar issue in Texas over the last few years, and it doesn’t matter what the weather is like. There’s not enough electricity to keep us cool from scorching summer temperatures, and there’s not enough electricity to keep us warm during winter freezes.
AccuWeather’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 99 degrees Sunday, with highs in triple digits for the remainder of the week. Weather officials said the heat index could reach 117 or 118 degrees in a large part of the state. Feel free to pick your own metaphor — baking, broiling or roasting — they all apply.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it was simply asking residents to conserve energy as an early step to ensure it can continue to provide power smoothly. The grid operator called the request a ‘‘routine action.’’
“Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours,” the organization said in a press release.
To lower energy use, ERCOT recommends residents raise the thermostat, turn off and unplug lights and other appliances that aren’t needed and refrain from running large appliances. Homeowners constantly running their A/C units can cause transformers to blow up or put additional stress on other equipment, all of which can lead to power outages. Businesses can turn off unneeded lights and equipment and shut off air conditioning units after hours.
History has proven repeatedly that there is nothing routine or simple about ERCOT’s operations. The state’s population has boomed over the last few years, but those of us who have lived here longer than a few months remember temperatures dipping into single digits and days without power during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. The Associated Press reports state officials confirmed at least 151 deaths due to the freeze and resulting outages, although the real toll is believed to be much higher.
Lawmakers enacted changes to the grid following that debacle and pushed for more during this year’s legislative session. Some of those proposals still require voter approval, realistically making those changes years away from being implemented.
Across the country, heat causes more deaths each year than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service. At least 279 heat-related deaths were recorded in Texas last year, the highest annual toll for the state since at least 1999, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
We encourage city leaders in Lufkin and Angelina County — or any local organization with the resources — to consider setting up cooling stations this summer, whether or not there are power outages. We’re sure our neighbors without air conditioning and Texans experiencing homelessness would appreciate it.
There are so many ways the high heat can affect the health of people, pets and plants. The one that comes to mind immediately is the possibility of leaving kids or dogs in cars just long enough to run into a store to grab something. That short amount of time can turn into a nightmare, and we encourage everyone to make sure you don’t trap your child or pet in your vehicle.
We urge our readers to heed these weather-related safety tips as temperatures soar this summer:
■ Check on your neighbors daily — especially the elderly, who may be more susceptible to heat stress, and those on fixed incomes who may be concerned about expensive utility bills.
■ Report any concerns you have about the health and safety of your neighbors to the proper authorities. Report any problems with air conditioning equipment promptly to management.
■ Know the signs of heat-related illness. Early warning signs of dehydration include a change in mental status or confusion, constipation, sunken eyes, no tears, a decrease in blood pressure but increase in pulse rate, listlessness and decreased urine output.
■ When engaging in outdoor activities, take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Also, apply and reapply sunscreen often, and don’t forget to protect the top of your head and ears.
■ Wear lightweight, breathable and light-colored clothing.
■ Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Most health officials recommend a minimum of 64 ounces of water a day. Avoid beverages with alcohol or caffeine.
It’s going to be a long, miserably hot summer. Let’s do what we can to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe.
