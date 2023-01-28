Members of Lufkin Creative today are taking the next step toward their goal of establishing a cultural district in Lufkin by hosting a community art walk.
The walk, scheduled from 1-4 p.m., will be a self-guided tour in which downtown businesses will exhibit and sell creations by local artists. The event is free for both artists and guests and will feature works by more than 50 local artists, musicians, theater groups, painters and photographers.
The Museum of East Texas and the Naranjo Museum of Natural History also will be on hand with interactive stations for children of all ages to be creative, and food trucks and live music will be stationed on different areas of the sidewalk, Art Walk chair Becky Cota said.
Several downtown merchants and restaurants will be opening their businesses to collaborate with the artists so guests will be able to experience all that downtown Lufkin has to offer, she said.
A formal announcement about applying for the Texas Commission of the Arts’ Cultural District Designation is scheduled to close the fun and fanfare of the day. Lufkin Creative, which is being lead by Becca Chance and Sally Alvis, is preparing to submit its application in June 2023.
And make no mistake, being recognized by the state as a cultural district is a big deal.
A really big deal.
“Lufkin Creative will boost the economy, attract new business, improve health and well-being, raise high school graduation rates and make our community a better place to live,” according to Tara Hendrix, the city’s director of tourism and marketing. “Arts and culture tourists stay longer, bring more people and spend more money than non-culture tourists.”
Of all Texas travelers, 26% engage in cultural tourism, she said. They stop in communities to enjoy live music, visit historical sites and museums, go sight-seeing or take in a show. In 2021, tourism contributed $118.5 million to the local economy, Hendrix said.
Cultural districts drive quality of life and economic development. They are often designed to meet four overarching goals:
■ Attract tourism
■ Highlight local culture
■ Revitalize neighborhoods
■ Drive economic growth
Cultural districts were authorized by House Bill 2208 of the 79th Legislature in 2005. Since that time, the Texas Commission on the Arts has approved 52 cultural districts.
The fight for the grant program support is becoming more competitive as municipalities recognize the economic development and community revitalization potential that cultural districts present. Being designated a cultural district opens not just the organization behind the designation but each of its partners up to millions in state funding designated for cultural arts.
But it won’t happen overnight. Establishing a cultural district is a lengthy and competitive process that could take anywhere from three to five years. It necessitates wide participation by public and private partners, including local government, public councils and existing nonprofit arts organizations.
“We know we have a vibrant, flourishing artistic community and more than 40 historical assets right here in the city of Lufkin,” Alvis said at the October First Friday luncheon. “That alone qualifies us for the state designation, and we plan to make application in June of 2023.”
Alvis said as a part of the application process, the team has to include a five-year strategic plan on sustaining the cultural district and a five-year marketing plan. As such, Lufkin Creative has been working with multiple local organizations and businesses — as well as the city — to achieve this goal, she said.
Chance said the state looks at ‘‘inclusivity and the enthusiasm and the authenticity of the community to see this project through.” There’s been remarkable collaboration going on, she said.
She believes a cultural district has the potential to touch every aspect of life in Lufkin. “Arts and culture — it’s not just painting, performing arts. It could be culinary art, poetry, writing — anything.’’
Every community in the state, nation and world is competing for its share of attention, customers and investment. Being designated as a cultural district would allow Lufkin to tap into state funding for the promotion of arts and culture. That, in turn, benefits several important economic factors: hotels, restaurants, shops and cultural entities including museums, performances and the zoo.
“To be competitive, a city must bring awareness of its offerings and locale to current or potential visitors, have a positive impression and make non-residents want to visit and experience the community and meet its people,’’ Hendrix said.
Lufkin has all the necessary assets. Now we need to bring them all together to show the rest of the state, and the nation, what we have to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.