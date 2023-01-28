Members of Lufkin Creative today are taking the next step toward their goal of establishing a cultural district in Lufkin by hosting a community art walk.

The walk, scheduled from 1-4 p.m., will be a self-guided tour in which downtown businesses will exhibit and sell creations by local artists. The event is free for both artists and guests and will feature works by more than 50 local artists, musicians, theater groups, painters and photographers.