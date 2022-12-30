’Tis the season to be jolly, as the song instructs, and no part of the holidays is jollier than New Year’s Eve with its associated libations. And with the last night of 2022 falling on a Saturday, we’re sure plenty of folks are going to get that party cranked up starting tonight and continuing throughout the weekend.

That’s why, unfortunately, what is supposed to be the happiest time of the year often ends in tragedy due to drinking and driving.