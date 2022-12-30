’Tis the season to be jolly, as the song instructs, and no part of the holidays is jollier than New Year’s Eve with its associated libations. And with the last night of 2022 falling on a Saturday, we’re sure plenty of folks are going to get that party cranked up starting tonight and continuing throughout the weekend.
That’s why, unfortunately, what is supposed to be the happiest time of the year often ends in tragedy due to drinking and driving.
Locally, one need look no further than the crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 17 on South First Street that claimed the lives of three young adults. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old man from Jasper, was injured, released from the hospital and arrested on charges of three counts of intoxication manslaughter, according to Lufkin police. Another two occupants of the vehicle were taken to out-of-town hospitals for their injuries.
In an effort to discourage drinking and driving during the holidays, the Texas Department of Public Safety has increased its DWI patrols through Monday, with troopers looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.
“We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Whether you’re staying local to end the year or traveling, we encourage everyone to make safety their number one priority by following a few tips that will help make our roads and celebrations safer for everyone.”
We’re glad. Besides recognizing erratic driving that could be a sign of driving while impaired, these patrols also should act as a deterrent and make people think twice about drinking and driving. And now that we have Uber in Angelina County, there’s simply no excuse for anyone to drink and drive on any occasion.
During the Christmas/New Year’s holiday enforcement effort last year, troopers issued more than 91,000 citations. Those included 30,291 speeding warnings/citations, 2,780 seat belt and child seat violations, 1,881 citations for driving without insurance, and 456 citations and warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations.
Additionally, this year DPS is reminding everyone to be watchful of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity — including possible human trafficking — they may see through iWatchTexas. The program is a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity in communities in order to help prevent dangerous attacks as we bring 2022 to a close. Everyone is urged to download the free iOS or Android mobile app if they haven’t done so already. Tips can be reported via the website, the mobile app or by calling (844) 643-2251.
DPS offers the following additional tips for safe travel during the upcoming weekend and holidays:
■ Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
■ Slow down — especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
■ Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
■ Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
■ Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
■ Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
■ If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.
■ On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only does it avoid impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).
■ Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.
■ Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Texas, visit drivetexas.org.
