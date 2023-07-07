“Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for meritorious public service.”
Those words are printed on the front page of each edition of The Lufkin Daily News. So it’s little wonder they would also be the first thing that comes to mind when anyone is asked about the man who earned that honor — along with reporter Ken Herman — for this newspaper in 1977.
We’ve ran a number of stories and columns in the days since former editor and publisher Joe Murray died in his Lufkin home June 25 at the age of 82. In each of them, the details surrounding the stories that led to him and Herman earning journalism’s highest honor were highlighted.
Those stories documented the recruitment and death of Lynn “Bubba” McClure, a 20-year-old Lufkin resident who died after participating in a series of pugil-stick bouts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego in 1976.
The stories focused on irregularities in tactics used by some Marine recruiters and the Corps training programs, as well as special “motivation” platoons for difficult recruits.
McClure was not mentally qualified to join the Marine Corps and had volunteered to enter a state hospital. The stories also revealed that recruiters failed to check with police officers in Lufkin and that McClure had been coached so he could pass his second Marine exam.
The reporting of Murray and Herman led to congressional hearings and reforms in Marine Corps recruiting and training, as well as reprimands and court-martials for some of the officers involved.
The Pulitzer Prize is a life-defining honor, and the work done to earn it created life-saving reforms. It would be easy to allow that moment in history to define Murray.
But he was so much more.
He was a devoted family man who cherished his wife, three daughters and extended family.
He was a lover of books, dogs, old cars and travel — particularly to Paris — who shared the world with his readers nationwide as he traveled the globe as a columnist for Cox Newspapers.
He was altruistic, donating money to various charitable causes to help those in his community.
And he was a spiritual man who craved — and sometimes required — some moments of solitude away from the constant communication that a journalism job demands. His former colleague and friend Heber Taylor summed up that aspect of Murray nicely in a recent blog post:
If you’re a newspaper editor, people stop you at the grocery store to talk about what the paper is or isn’t saying. They buttonhole you at retirement parties, baseball games and funerals.
Eventually, you have to get away.
Joe used to slip off to the chapel at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus on Lotus Lane. He was not Catholic. He would sometimes go when the nuns were having a service. But mainly he just wanted to sit in the chapel in the quiet. He said he needed to be quiet.
When he needed a longer retreat, he’d slip off to the old Luther Hotel in Palacios, down on the coast. The Luther didn’t have telephones in the rooms. He’d take a bag of books and just get away for a day or two, be quiet and let his sense of urgency reset itself.
People who lead public lives owe it to themselves and others to find some quiet in their private lives. Joe realized that and worked at it.
———
The one thing those of us here at the paper appreciate most about Murray is his love of journalism and his nurturing of so many careers.
Countless journalists benefited from the Joe Murray Journalism Scholarship at Lufkin High School and the Joe Murray-Joe Ed Murray, Sr. Journalism Scholarship at Angelina College.
And while former colleagues shared many humorous stories involving him, they also revealed the numerous ways in which he taught, encouraged and guided them in their careers.
Members of our current staff have emails from Murray saved on their computers to consult during times of needed inspiration, as he never failed to drop us a line when he particularly liked work we did. And one simply doesn’t “delete” a compliment from Joe Murray — after all, they’re a great source of comfort in the wake of an expletive-laden phone call from a reader who maybe isn’t quite as big of a fan.
Murray’s efforts to support journalists have allowed them to play that crucial role of providing citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, communities and governments.
The Pulitzer was cool — Lord knows that medal is never leaving our lobby.
But Murray’s legacy will live on in the people he influenced who continue his work to empower the informed.
