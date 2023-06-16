Juneteenth, like other American holidays, has come to stand for a great opportunity to enjoy some fantastic food and have some fun with friends both old and new.
East Texas certainly is party to that tradition, with numerous Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout the area this weekend and Monday.
But, like we do with other holidays, we tend to forget, or fail to recognize, the real reason we commemorate June 19.
That’s the day when, in 1865, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger read an order to the people of Galveston stating, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
Texas Juneteenth celebrations began on June 19 the following year and continued into the early 20th century, according to information on the Texas State Library & Archives Commission website. They spread into neighboring states and into Alabama, Florida and California.
Celebrations declined during World War II but revived in 1950 at the state fair grounds in Dallas, according to the website. Participation waned again during the late 1950s and ’60s but picked up again in the ’70s — Austin in 1976 restarted its celebration after a 25-year hiatus. The Texas Legislature declared June 19 “Emancipation Day in Texas” a state holiday, beginning in 1980. President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.
Since then, there have been plenty of parades, picnics and dancing to go along with the celebration of the day Texas slaves found out they had been freed by Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
We’re confident the fine men and women who have been called to speak at Juneteenth festivities around East Texas will not let their listeners go home without a reminder of the day’s importance.
Those who don’t make it to any of those events need to remember, as well.
