Sunday is Mother’s Day, and while many of our readers have already found the perfect gift to bestow upon Mom, others have procrastinated, still scrambling to come up with just the right thing.

Two things are for certain. No. 1: She will treasure whatever you give her, even if it’s just a phone call. And No. 2: The most expensive gift money can buy will never reimburse her for what she’s worth. And that’s no exaggeration — unless, of course, you’re shopping out of the Neiman Marcus catalog and hoping to pay her back for just one year of motherhood.