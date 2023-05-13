Sunday is Mother’s Day, and while many of our readers have already found the perfect gift to bestow upon Mom, others have procrastinated, still scrambling to come up with just the right thing.
Two things are for certain. No. 1: She will treasure whatever you give her, even if it’s just a phone call. And No. 2: The most expensive gift money can buy will never reimburse her for what she’s worth. And that’s no exaggeration — unless, of course, you’re shopping out of the Neiman Marcus catalog and hoping to pay her back for just one year of motherhood.
That’s because while moms raise their children for free, the value of the everyday tasks mothers perform is rising. Over the last year, moms would have received a salary of more than $133,000 if they had been compensated for all the jobs they perform for their families — a 5% hike over last year’s index, which placed Mom’s salary at $126,725, keeping mothers’ wages slightly ahead of inflation.
Insure.com has compiled its Mother’s Day Index for the last 13 years, with its editorial team assigning a value to all the home management jobs primary caregivers perform — everything from cooking dinner to helping with homework. The editors then match those tasks to actual job titles and determine a salary based on the most recent wage information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
And while the index acknowledges all the work moms perform, including balancing a family and a home, many mothers also work a full-time job.
The jobs used to calculate a mother’s yearly salary for the index include: accountant and auditor, baker, chauffeur and shuttle driver, childcare worker, cook, hairdresser and cosmetologist, judge, magistrate and other judicial, landscaping and groundskeeping worker, laundry worker, licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse, maid and housekeeping cleaner, meeting and convention planner, mental health counselor, community and social service specialist, designer, teacher and instructor, personal care aide, and private detective and investigator.
This is by no means an exhaustive list of all that mothers do. But not only do moms perform unpaid labor worth more than $100 grand per year, they also face many obstacles in the U.S. to get support for the essential services they provide. For example, there is no federally mandated maternity leave, and access to affordable child care remains a barrier for many working parents. Until moms get the support they need to thrive, economic pressures will continue to be a burden.
So what can we do for our mothers to show our appreciation for a lifetime of unpaid work — all tasks they simply shrug off as a labor of love?
A recent national survey asking more than 2,000 moms who have children living at home what they would consider the ideal Mother’s Day gift indicated the perfect present is the gift of time — whether that be time to rest, quality time to spend with their family or just time to not be the super hero they are the other 364 days of the year. Specifically, a solid 58% would like free time to “drop everything” for the holiday.
And what would they do with that time? Forty-four percent of moms would like to watch some TV, 42% crave time to read a book, 30% wish to engage in a hobby or creative activity and 11% relish practicing mindfulness. Meanwhile, 10% just want to go to the bathroom by themselves. Taking a walk, listening to music, exercising, napping and bathing in peace rounded out the Top 10.
Most Moms still want to spend time with their families, too, with 51% saying they’d love doing so while not managing everyone’s needs, and 16% saying making a new memory is important to them. So be sure your family works in some quality time with her over the weekend — just don’t leave her to organize or manage the event.
Gift ideas that offer the gift of that coveted time include cleaning the house, cooking her dinner (and washing the dishes afterward) or treating her to an evening alone at a hotel. Instead of buying her a vacuum, try doing the vacuuming yourself. Let’s all vow to be more mindful this year of the respect Mom deserves for all the unpaid jobs she handles.
And forget the Neiman Marcus fantasy gifts. As any mom can attest, there’s nothing more luxurious than a nap — although an uninterrupted trip to the bathroom sounds like a pretty lavish affair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.