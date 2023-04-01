Thursday is the last day for East Texans wanting to participate in the May 6 local elections to register to vote.

The voter registration application is available online at VoteTexas.gov, or you can pick one up at the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. Terri Jordan is Angelina County’s elections administrator. Completed applications can be hand-delivered to the office or mailed to P.O. Box 1343, Lufkin, Texas, 75902.

