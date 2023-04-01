Thursday is the last day for East Texans wanting to participate in the May 6 local elections to register to vote.
The voter registration application is available online at VoteTexas.gov, or you can pick one up at the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. Terri Jordan is Angelina County’s elections administrator. Completed applications can be hand-delivered to the office or mailed to P.O. Box 1343, Lufkin, Texas, 75902.
Voters wanting to check their registration status online can go to teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov
Voters also may check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct on VoteTexas.gov.
During election season, we routinely urge all Angelina County citizens to educate themselves about the candidates, the issues and to exercise their right to vote.
Local elections have the greatest impact on the lives of everyday citizens in East Texas — our local elected officials are the ones who dictate the local laws, policies and budgets that affect us the most.
The elections for Hudson City Council and Hudson ISD, Huntington City Council and Zavalla City Council and mayor were canceled as all candidates ran unopposed. Brenda Cox will become Zavalla’s new mayor.
But there are a handful of other races impacting the city of Lufkin and schools in Angelina County in the upcoming elections:
Lufkin City Council
The Lufkin City Council has two positions up for election this year: Ward 5, represented by Rocky Thigpen, and Ward 6, represented by Trent Burfine. Thigpen drew no competitors for his seat, so the election for that ward will be canceled.
Adam Lowther filed to run against Burfine for the Ward 6 seat in this election.
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD has two at-large positions held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self up for election. Both incumbents filed for reelection; Joe Ceasar and Calvasha Summers also filed for a spot.
Diboll City Council
The Diboll City Council has three positions up for election this year. Those seats are District 1, District 3 and At-Large Place 5 that are currently held by Brian Moreno, Benita Sheffield Duffield and Ruben Terrazas, respectively.
Jana Coulter filed to run for the District 1 seat, Nora Munoz filed to run for District 3 and Terrazas filed for reelection.
Although the three candidates are running unopposed, the election has not yet been canceled due to the possibility of propositions being on the ballot. If the the propositions are delayed until the next election, this year’s city election will be canceled.
Diboll ISD
Diboll ISD has three at-large positions held by Ana Castillo, Nathan Terrell and Mike Terrell up for election.
Mike Terrell, Castillo, Patrina Mitchell, Laurel Hendrick Youngblood and Nathanael “Pork-Chop” Thompson all filed for a seat on the school board.
Huntington ISD
Huntington ISD has two positions up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Jody Mitchell and Position 7 is held by Michael Ross.
John Brandenburg and Brandi Durham filed to run for Position 1. Bradley Stringer and Ross filed to run for Position 7.
Zavalla ISD
Zavalla ISD has two at-large positions, currently held by Chris Runnels and Chris Wade, open for election.
Wade has filed for reelection and Chris Shives and Jamie Dykes each have filed for a seat.
Central ISD
Two seats on Central ISD’s school board are open: Position 1, which is held by Michelle McAdams, and Position 2, which is held by Kirsten Redd.
Both incumbents have filed for reelection, and Meagan Leclair has filed to run against Redd for the Position 2 seat.
We’ll publish articles in a question-and-answer format with candidates in upcoming issues. Those articles will be free to read and view to aid citizens in doing their research ahead of the election.
We’ll accept letters to the editor that meet the published guidelines in our letters policy, and we’ll publish sample ballots and a list of polling places before early voting starts.
Other key upcoming election-related dates are:
■ April 24 is the first day for early voting.
■ April 25 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. Keep in mind, however, that absentee/mail-in voting is not available to all voters.
■ May 2 is the last day for early voting.
■ May 6 is election day. It’s also the last day to receive a ballot by mail.
Voting is a right and privilege, but it also is a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously. After all, our democracy only works if voters participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.