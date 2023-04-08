And when they were come to the place which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left.
Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.
And the people stood beholding. And the rulers also derided him, saying, He saved others; let him save himself, if he be the Christ, the chosen of God.
And the soldiers also mocked him, coming to him, and offering him vinegar,
And saying, If thou be the King of the Jews, save thyself.
And a superscription also was written over him, in letters of Greek, and Latin, and Hebrew, This Is The King Of The Jews.
And one of the malefactors who were hanged railed at him, saying, if thou be the Christ, save thyself and us.
But the other, answering, rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation?
And we, indeed, justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds. But this man hath done nothing amiss.
And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.
And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.
And it was about the sixth hour, and there was a darkness over all the earth until the ninth hour.
And the sun was darkened, and the veil of the temple was torn in the midst.
And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit, and, having said this, he gave up the spirit.
Now when the centurion saw what was done, he glorified God, saying, Certainly this was a righteous man.
And all the people that came together to that sight, beholding the things which were done, smote their breasts, and returned.
And all his acquaintances, and the women that followed him from Galilee, stood afar off, beholding these things.
And, behold, there was a man named Joseph, a counselor, and he was a good and righteous man.
The same had not consented to the counsel and deed of them; he was of Arimathaea, a city of the Jews, who also waited for the kingdom of God.
This man went unto Pilate, and begged the body of Jesus.
And he took it down, and wrapped it in linen and laid it in a sepulcher that was hewn in stone, in which never man before was laid.
And that day was the preparation, and the sabbath drew on.
And the women also, who came with him from Galilee, followed, and beheld the sepulcher, and how his body was laid.
And they returned, and prepared spices and ointments and rested the sabbath day, according to the commandment.
Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulcher, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them.
And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulcher.
And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus.
And it came to pass, as they were much perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in shining garments;
And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead?
He is not here, but is risen! Remember how he spoke unto you when he was yet in Galilee,
Saying The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.
And they remembered his words,
And returned from the sepulcher, and told all these things unto the eleven, and to all the rest.
— From the Gospel of Luke, 23:33-24:9 (King James Version)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.