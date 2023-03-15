The Coalition’s Drug-Free All Stars joined community leaders last week at Brookshire Brothers’ Gaslight store to kick off “Project Sticker Shock.”
The public-awareness campaign, which takes place countywide, serves as an ‘‘unofficial kickoff’’ to spring break, followed closely by prom season and graduation. The youth-led initiative is designed to change adults’ attitudes about providing and selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.
Spring break season is underway in Deep East Texas, with classes adjourned for many students. Most of us have been high school and college students, so we understand the allure of spring break — it’s a chance for young people to get out of town and have some fun.
But now that we’re parents, that understanding has given way to worry. We worry about how our kids are going to behave during their week off. Will there be alcohol involved? What about swimming, boating or high-risk outdoor adventures?
Less than three months ago, a crash in Lufkin killed three people and injured four others. The 17-year-old driver told investigators he believed he was the most sober of the seven young adults in the vehicle, according to an affidavit filed seeking his arrest.
Kelly Morris, district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Lufkin District, shared some more harsh statistics during the Project Sticker Shock event, further highlighting the consequences of underage drinking.
In 2020, alcohol use was a factor in 86 crashes in Angelina County. Three people were killed in those crashes.
And failure to use a seat belt also is a major factor in fatal crashes in the Lufkin district. In Texas crashes resulting in the deaths of someone under age 21, 45% were not wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol impairs your judgment and actions. Alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes kill someone in Texas every seven hours and 43 minutes. In 2021, 1,134 people statewide were killed and 2,565 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. That same year, Texas recorded 874 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 31 deaths and 107 serious injuries, during spring break alone.
“The loss of life on our highways is tragic,” said TxDOT executive director Marc Williams. “It is all the more tragic to know that the vast majority of these lives lost could be prevented. Our message to students is this: Help keep yourself and others stay safe by finding a sober ride, taking a cab, using a rideshare or simply staying put. There are severe and deadly consequences to drunk driving, and we don’t want to see lives and futures destroyed.”
We encourage students to exercise good judgment during spring break. In short, be careful; enjoy your spring break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.