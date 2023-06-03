Weather happens.
Weather is the state of the atmosphere, including temperature, atmospheric pressure, wind, humidity, precipitation and cloud cover.
Professional and amateur meteorologists will begin pouring over weather data, hoping for the best and planning for the worst the moment the first tropical wave — a low pressure area that could develop into a hurricane — moves through the moisture-rich tropics off the coast of Africa.
Forecasters from the Weather Company and Colorado State University have issued their outlooks for the 2023 hurricane season, which is shaping up to be more challenging than usual for a couple of reasons.
First, water in the Atlantic Ocean is warm, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and off the southeastern U.S. coast, which could enhance storms. Those water temperatures correlate well to a hurricane season’s activity.
However, a majority of forecast models are suggesting an El Niño is likely to develop, possibly as soon as this summer. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calculates a 61% chance that an El Niño will be in place by August. When El Niño is present in the Pacific, its wind shear force can break down hurricanes as they form in the Caribbean and Atlantic. This creates a tendency in El Niño hurricane seasons for fewer storms in the Gulf of Mexico and more storms to either curl north, then northeast out into the open Atlantic Ocean or to impact parts of the East Coast.
The Weather Company is forecasting 15 named storms in 2023, seven of which will become hurricanes and three of which will reach Category 3 status or stronger. Colorado State University is predicting 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. Tropical Storm Arlene will provide a ‘’glancing blow’’ to Florida before hitting Cuba sometime this weekend.
Looking back over the last several hurricane seasons, that sounds about ‘‘near average.’’ While ‘‘near average’’ might not grab your attention, a season with fewer storms or hurricanes can still deliver the one storm that makes a season destructive or devastating. And it doesn’t take a hurricane to be impactful, especially regarding flooding from steady rainfall.
Hurricane season typically runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but storms do develop outside that time frame. With each passing day, it becomes easier to forget the damage a hurricane, regardless of its category or strength, can wreak on a community.
While we may think we’re safely nestled in the Pineywoods of East Texas, past experience has repeatedly proven the folly of those beliefs. Katrina, Rita, Ike, Ivan, Gustav and Harvey have each been unwelcome visitors over the last generation.
It’s a common pastime in these parts, and it can be easy to brush off what’s happening in the Gulf of Mexico as just another false alarm. Of course, that’s what you do before while the ‘‘threat’’ is still imaginary.
By the time a hurricane or tropical storm is off the coast, grocery stores can become madhouses and gas stations can turn into waiting lines. That’s why now is the time to prepare. Not because there is any danger at this time, but because there is never a bad time to be prepared for the next storm. Besides, Mother Nature does not abide by any schedule, so it’s never too early to prepare for hurricane season.
In the event a storm enters the Gulf of Mexico, each of us should check our supplies of food, water and fuel. Do you think you and yours are adequately prepared? The American Red Cross offers these suggestions to help prepare for a hurricane:
■ Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical information from the National Weather Service.
■ Check disaster supplies. Replace or restock as needed should evacuation be required.
■ Bring in anything that can be picked up by the wind.
■ Close windows, doors and hurricane shutters. If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood.
■ Turn the refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting. Keep them closed as much as possible so that food will last longer if the power goes out.
■ Turn off the propane tank.
■ Unplug small appliances.
■ Fill the car’s gas tank.
■ Create a hurricane evacuation plan with members of the household. Planning and practicing an evacuation plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event.
■ Find out about the community’s hurricane response plan. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs and make plans for pets to be cared for.
■ Obey evacuation orders. Avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.
The storms of the past few years have taught us that it’s important to have an emergency supply kit on hand, as well. Your kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, extra eyeglasses, bottled water, non-perishable food, dry clothes, bedding, insurance information, important documents, medications, copies of prescriptions and special products for babies, the elderly and medically fragile family members. Keep water and other supplies fresh.
More information about hurricane preparedness is available at the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website (txdps.state.tx.us/dem). The website Ready.gov also offers recommendations on how to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies.
Because, after all, weather happens.
