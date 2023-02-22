East Texans have another opportunity to challenge the broadband map created by the Texas Broadband Office.
Mickey Slimp, broadband project manager for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, believes the Federal Communications Commission broadband map is weighted against consumers and toward the industry.
Hundreds of East Texans tried to challenge the map. None were successful.
Unfortunately, the time for challenging the FCC map is finished. The agency is now deciding how much money Texas will receive. From there, the state will decide which communities receive funding and exactly how much.
The maps for several East Texas counties indicate everyone — or a majority of residents — have access to broadband, Slimp said. For example, the map shows 19,185 Angelina County residences are served, 9,423 are underserved and three are completely unserved — about .01% of the community.
Those of us living behind the Pine Curtain know those numbers are questionable at best. But the state’s data shows residents of San Augustine are primarily underserved with only two residents not having internet access. The data for Tyler, Shelby, Polk, Jasper and Newton counties suggests all the residents in each of those counties has internet access.
That’s so comically wrong it’s almost impossible to say it out loud with a straight face. But if we don’t try challenging the broadband office’s map, we’ll be stuck with their calculations. That would sad, especially considering that state Rep. Trent Ashby sponsored House Bill 5, the legislation that establishes a broadband development office within the office of the comptroller of public accounts.
That’s why Slimp needs East Texans’ help.
In order to highlight flaws in the state’s map, he needs East Texans to participate in a broadband internet survey from their home or business computers by no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The survey cannot be taken on a cellphone because access to data may not provide an accurate reflection of connectivity.
The information taken from these surveys will be gathered and submitted to the Texas Broadband Office.
Inaccuracies with the map could decrease the amount of money available to improve broadband internet services across our region.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the state leaned heavily on coverage information provided by internet service providers in developing the map. He also said he recognized that the data the state received and the reality in communities do not match.
“This is most apparent when you review the speed range layer of the map and see significant areas of the state ineligible for funding under state law but that clearly have insufficient high-speed broadband service to be competitive in today’s modern world,” he said.
Slimp believes if enough East Texans take the speed tests, it will emphasize to mapmakers the true data for this region — and show them just how out of touch with reality their proposal is.
For more information about the map and what you can do to help make it more accurate, contact Mickey Slimp at MSlimp@detcog.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.