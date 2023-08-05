When some of us were growing up, we looked forward with great anticipation to shopping for school supplies, scouring all the local stores for the perfect lunch kit and pencil box each year. As we grew older, it was that “must have” item of back-to-school clothing we needed, whether it be a ridiculously expensive pair of Guess jeans for the girls, Nikes for the boys or Swatch watches and Coca-Cola shirts for us all.

Only, of course, that really wasn’t the case for all of us.