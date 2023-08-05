When some of us were growing up, we looked forward with great anticipation to shopping for school supplies, scouring all the local stores for the perfect lunch kit and pencil box each year. As we grew older, it was that “must have” item of back-to-school clothing we needed, whether it be a ridiculously expensive pair of Guess jeans for the girls, Nikes for the boys or Swatch watches and Coca-Cola shirts for us all.
Only, of course, that really wasn’t the case for all of us.
Some kids showed up to school with cigar boxes for their broken crayons, unfashionable hand-me-downs and cheap Chuck Taylors before they were cool (and while they were still cheap).
Some didn’t have a cool lunch box — or any lunch at all. And we all knew who was on “free lunch” because they had to show a card to get it.
My how times have changed, at least in Angelina County.
That’s why we offer a toast to the many organizations, community partners, volunteers and school districts that do everything they can to ensure our local students start the school year off not only on the right foot but in a new pair of shoes to boot.
We’re so blessed to live in a community where no kid should have to worry about having a new backpack, all the needed supplies and the necessary clothing. The Junior League of Lufkin’s Back to School Bonanza, which was held for the 14th year, provides all those things as well as health-related services and boxes of food.
The East Texas Food Bank hosted its third annual Back to School Kids Expo at the Deep East Texas Resource Center this week, handing out backpacks, school supplies and a sampling of food from its pantry.
Dozens of community partners and more than 100 volunteers combined to make those two events a success.
Blessed Eyes boutique held its Back 2 School Beauty Extravaganza this week, providing five stylists and five barbers to help Angelina County students with braids and hairstyles to start the new year feeling confident about themselves.
And former Lufkin Panther standout Jorvorskie Lane, who was a star running back for Texas A&M before NFL stints with the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hosted the Lane of Hope Back to School Bash Community Day last week at Jones Park, doling out backpacks and providing haircuts and braids for kids.
Meanwhile, there are still some upcoming opportunities for those in need to prepare their kids for school.
■ Stephen F. Austin State University, Project Raices and Kurth Memorial Library are hosting a come-and-go Back to School Bash/Meet the Author event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the library. Kids ages 6-14 can meet Texas adventure author Xavier Garcia and pick up some back-to-school supplies.
■ Neches House Assisted Living is teaming with community partners for a Back to School event at the facility from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 12, during which 100 backpacks with school supplies will be given away. The event also will include free haircuts, snow cones and special guest Mario from Mario Brothers.
■ Cricket Wireless on Brentwood Drive is throwing a Back to School Block Party from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 featuring a sidewalk chalk art competition, prizes, raffles, games, vendors, food and more.
We’re sure there are more back-to-school giveaways hosted by other local organizations and churches, and we want to take this opportunity to thank you all. Shoot us an email at news@lufkindailynews.com with all the pertinent details for inclusion in our East Texas news briefs.
In addition, several Angelina County schools have stepped up to ease the burden on families preparing their children for the start of the school year.
Central, Diboll Huntington and Zavalla ISDs will be providing all school supplies for their students, and with a couple exceptions, Wells will furnish most supplies, although students at those schools will need their own backpacks. St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School also will provide the bulk of its school supplies.
Most of our schools offer a free or reduced-price lunch plan. And all students will be served free breakfast and lunch at Diboll and Lufkin schools, while Central will be providing its students with free breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Meanwhile, the Christian Information & Service Center’s Backpack Buddy Program and the East Texas Food Bank’s BackPack Program will both provide participating students each Friday with backpacks filled with nutritious items to help them get through the weekend before school meal programs resume on Monday.
There are many other organizations that help ensure our youth receive that most basic of school supplies: food to fuel them through the day. Again, we take this opportunity to let you know how much we appreciate you all.
Let us know about any upcoming food drives so we can help spread the word.
We couldn’t be prouder to live in an area with so many caring and generous hearts for helping others. Our prayer is that through all your various combined efforts, each of our students will have their best school year yet.
