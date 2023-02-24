Lufkin firefighters responding to a fire last week at Laurel Mobile Home Park arrived to find visible flames and heavy smoke coming from a trailer but were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to neighboring homes.

A woman and one of her dogs managed to escape the blaze unharmed, but an adult dog and several puppies weren’t so fortunate, all dying from smoke inhalation. And the home, which didn’t have smoke detectors, is believed to be a total loss, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communication director for the city of Lufkin.