Lufkin firefighters responding to a fire last week at Laurel Mobile Home Park arrived to find visible flames and heavy smoke coming from a trailer but were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to neighboring homes.
A woman and one of her dogs managed to escape the blaze unharmed, but an adult dog and several puppies weren’t so fortunate, all dying from smoke inhalation. And the home, which didn’t have smoke detectors, is believed to be a total loss, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communication director for the city of Lufkin.
A space heater plugged into a power strip on a long extension cord was the cause of the fire, Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said.
Less than three weeks prior to that incident, the Lufkin Fire Department was called to the 2100 block of Copeland Street for a shed fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, and were able to save the dogs inside. The homeowner believes the fire started from a space heater placed in the shed to keep those pets warm overnight, Pebsworth said.
As winter begins its transition to spring in East Texas, there aren’t any nights in our projected forecast for the next couple months in which temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees. But there are still a few nippy nights to come.
And we’d all be fools be believe those forecasts can’t turn on a dime, so don’t put away your sweaters and coats just yet.
But as long as space heaters are a part of your routine for heating your home or any other structures on your property, we can’t remind those citizens enough of the importance of these safety tips, provided by the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ Place space heaters on hard, level and nonflammable surfaces. These appliances are intended to sit on the floor, not on a table.
■ Establish a 3-foot kid- and pet-free zone around the heater, and never put a space heater in a child’s room.
■ Keep the space heater at least 3 feet away from combustible materials, such as furniture, bedding and curtains. A taller heater may need to be even further away.
■ Don’t use a heater in a workshop or garage near paint, gas cans or matches.
■ Turn it off when you leave the room or go to bed.
■ Unplug the heater when it’s not in use by pulling the plug straight from the outlet. Check the cord for damage periodically, and don’t use the heater if the cord is frayed or worn.
■ Don’t plug another electrical device or an extension cord into the same outlet as a heater — that can cause overheating.
■ Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every bedroom and test them monthly.
And situations like last week’s mobile home fire demonstrate the importance of smoke alarms.
“They cut the chances of dying in a fire in half by giving people the time needed to escape safely,” Pebsworth said.
Lufkin Fire gives away free smoke alarms to any city resident in need. Call (936) 633-0376 and a firefighter will schedule a time/date (when an adult will be home) to test the smoke alarm. A firefighter also can replace the batteries or install a new smoke alarm free of charge.
Many of us have been lax at times about following the guidelines for proper space heater use. And some of us have gotten fed up and disabled our smoke alarms due to the beeping or chirping sounds made when batteries are dying or from false alarms caused by activities such as cooking dinner.
But those sounds are annoying for a reason: to get your attention when your house is on fire. Replacing the batteries every six months is an easy fix for the former problem, while newer smoke alarms with updated UL standards are more widely available to help with the latter issue.
Smoke alarms and detectors tested by Underwriters Laboratories will bear a UL Certified label that reads “Helps Reduce Cooking Nuisance Alarms,” while those tested by other laboratories also will have updated labeling.
Let these two recent fires be reminders to all of us of just how easily a fire can start and just how necessary smoke alarms and detectors are in preventing them.
