Prairie View A&M University held a special signing day for eight Lufkin High School seniors in the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium on the Lufkin High School campus.
Lufkin ISD began a partnership years ago when Lynn Torres, Lufkin ISD superintendent, met Ruth Simmons, then PVAMU president, at a DETCOG meeting where Simmons was the keynote speaker.
“We began the conversation and continued talking even after the luncheon,” Torres said. “The vision was looking beyond high school — I wanted our students to have a place to land.”
The agreement with PVAMU includes early admission for top 25%, scholarship opportunities, a Degree Interest Day and college swag.
PVAMU guests at the signing were Talitha Lewis, Hayward Sinclair, The Spot Team and PVAMU mascot Sasha. The Spot Team, Student Partnerships and Outreach Team, taught the new students a school chant, and Sasha posed with LHS mascot Prissy for photos with the students.
Members of the LHS Class of 2023 who were recognized for their plans to attend Prairie View A&M through its partnership with Lufkin ISD included Malcolm Deason Jr., Mykavion “Tre” Harris, O’Ryan Hart, Christian Jones, Makayla Pennington, Kesmond Singleton Jr., Denitra Watkins and Kathan Warren.
“Our students are willing to learn and are excellent students. They will be an asset to your college,” Torres said to the members from PVAMU in attendance. “Thank you for your willingness to partner with Lufkin ISD.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.