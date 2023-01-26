Endeavors has offered homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing and stabilization services to veterans and their families in Angelina County for the past two years.
The organization specifically serves low-income veteran families who are facing eviction or who are currently without housing, site supervisor Cullen Burch. Endeavors has done regular population counts of Angelina County over the last two years, and has seen an influx of the homeless population — which is why the organization is needed in the area, he said.
“Of all those who are vulnerable, those who have served have a certain skill set they might not think is useful, so they need a little extra push,” he said. “Sometimes, people don’t know what help is out there and they have the hardest times getting their lives straight and figuring out what to do. Being that voice that gives them options is what drives me.”
Along with providing homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing services to veterans and their families at risk of becoming homeless, Endeavors aims to enhance their independent living skills and income opportunities.
Endeavors strives to reach these goals specifically through outreach, case management, obtaining Veterans Affairs benefits, emergency financial assistance and assistance in coordinating other public benefits.
Endeavors conducts outreach through intake and eligibility screenings, connections to other community resources and by going out to the community to find those in need. Case management consists of the development of a housing stability plan, assistance in obtaining benefits and referrals to other community agencies. Endeavors also will assist with resume writing, job searching and placement services.
“Once we identify the veterans, we get their documents including their IDs, socials and proof they were in the military and that they have above a dishonorable discharge,” Burch said. “We enroll them in the program and help them build a budget and a stability plan so they can eventually become independent and be able to handle things on their own.”
Financial assistance is only given to qualifying households based on their financial need. Financial assistance also is short term and limited.
“It can be used for rent, deposits, welcome home kits, clothes and emergency food, among other things,” Burch said.
Endeavors is not an emergency housing program or a crisis service, Burch said. If a veteran is experiencing a crisis, they should call 988 and press one, or call 911 and talk to an emergency service provider.
“If they need help with emergency housing they can reach out, but I’m going to refer them to shelters,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.