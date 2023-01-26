20230126-news-endeavors

Cullen Burch is the site supervisor at Endeavors, an organization specifically serving low-income veteran families who are facing eviction or who are currently without housing.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Endeavors has offered homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing and stabilization services to veterans and their families in Angelina County for the past two years.

The organization specifically serves low-income veteran families who are facing eviction or who are currently without housing, site supervisor Cullen Burch. Endeavors has done regular population counts of Angelina County over the last two years, and has seen an influx of the homeless population — which is why the organization is needed in the area, he said.

