The EPA must decide whether to accept Texas’ plan to reduce pollution from a coal-burning power plant in East Texas after settling a lawsuit with the Sierra Club over air quality in Rusk and Panola counties.

The Sierra Club’s lawsuit accused the EPA of failing to be timely in rejecting or approving a plan submitted in 2022 by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to reduce pollution from the Martin Lake power plant near Tatum. The Sierra Club called the TCEQ plan inadequate and has urged the EPA to reject it.

Alejandra Martinez contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/07/20/east-texas-pollution-epa-tceq-sierra-club/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.