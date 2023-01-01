Eric Thomas

Eric Thomas, an Olympian from Garrison, is shown during his days as a track and field star competing in the hurdles. Thomas died Friday in Houston. He was 49.

 Eric Thomas Foundation

NACOGDOCHES — Eric Thomas, a Garrison High School graduate who was one of the fastest hurdlers in the world and represented America at the 2000 Olympics, died Friday in Houston. He was 49.

Thomas’ death was first reported Friday evening by Ato Boldon, a former Olympic sprinter from Trinidad who is lead track and field analyst for NBC Sports.

