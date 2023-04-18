Tomahawk Professional Wrestling will host its second Veteran Resource & Information Fair Saturday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The free event will take place from 5:15-6:45 p.m. before the 7 p.m. start of the wrestling show, Tomahawk Professional Wrestling Presents: Von Erich’s Homecoming Bash.
Veterans will have access to financial services, health care and benefits services, and booths set up by veteran-owned businesses.
“All of us at Tomahawk Professional Wrestling are honored to be able to give back to our military veterans in this way,” said Kris Ball, co-owner of Tomahawk Professional Wrestling. “We want to make sure that veterans in our community have access to the resources they need and that they know how much we appreciate their service.”
Cody Tayloe, co-owner of Tomahawk Professional Wrestling, added, “We are especially excited to be able to offer early access to priority general admission seating for veterans attending the fair. It’s just a small way for us to say thank you for their service.”
Veterans and military members who purchase tickets to the event will be able to choose their general admission seating prior to non-veteran/military spectators.
“We are excited to be able to offer this unique opportunity to our veterans,” Ball said. “We hope to see a great turnout and look forward to continuing to include it as a regular event.
‘‘Giving back is something that is very important to the foundation of Tomahawk Professional Wrestling.”
Some of the veteran resource representatives who will be in attendance include a veterans workforce specialist, the Military Veteran Peer Network (mental health), a veteran education benefits specialist, a VA medical claims specialist, Humana Insurance, a small business development specialist, veteran small business loan providers and veteran-owned business vendors.
