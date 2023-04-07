Unveiling

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas “Consent is Key” door is unveiled Wednesday at the center’s thrift store by Melissa Wheeler, left, the center’s development director, and Stuart Burson, the center’s primary prevention coordinator.

 JOEL ANDREWS/For The Lufkin Daily News

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas on Wednesday unveiled an outdoor art exhibit to open the door to understanding sexual assault and raise public awareness about the crime.

The outdoor art installation is on display at the agency’s Lufkin thrift store, at 206 W. Whitehouse Drive.

