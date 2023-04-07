The Family Crisis Center of East Texas “Consent is Key” door is unveiled Wednesday at the center’s thrift store by Melissa Wheeler, left, the center’s development director, and Stuart Burson, the center’s primary prevention coordinator.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas on Wednesday unveiled an outdoor art exhibit to open the door to understanding sexual assault and raise public awareness about the crime.
The outdoor art installation is on display at the agency’s Lufkin thrift store, at 206 W. Whitehouse Drive.
The display is meant to draw attention to the issue of sexual assault and raise awareness about the resources available for survivors.
“By using a door as a symbol, the display aims to convey the message that there is always an opening for survivors to seek help and support,” said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.
“It will be a visual reminder to the community that getting consent before sexual contact is key and that the Family Crisis Center is there to offer assistance and resources to those who have been affected by this crime in Angelina County and in all the nine counties the agency serves.”
A door will be on display in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Crockett, Hemphill, Center, San Augustine, Livingston and Coldspring during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Wednesday’s event also provided an opportunity to share the message that anyone can be a victim of sexual assault. The criminal act includes touching, fondling, kissing or any form of sexual activity that is forced or coerced without the person’s consent.
Sexual assault can happen to anyone, regardless of their gender, age or sexual orientation, and is a serious violation of an individual’s personal boundaries and rights. It is a crime in all 50 states.
