featured top story Family escapes unharmed from Saturday morning house fire The Lufkin Daily News Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Lufkin firefighters responded Saturday morning house fire on Baltrusol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Royce Wilsie/Lufkin Police Department A Lufkin family escaped unharmed from a Saturday morning house fire on Baltrusol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision.Firefighters arrived on the scene after receiving a call of a garage on fire to find the entire home heavily involved in flames.Firefighters quickly knocked down the largest flames and continued fighting smaller flare ups throughout the morning. Firefighters were continuing to monitor for hot spots about noon.The home and two vehicles inside the garage are likely a total loss but no surrounding homes were affected, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.The Lufkin Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
