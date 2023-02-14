TDVAM Brookeland

Stuart Burson, left, prevention coordinator for the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, presents Stacy Gillis, a counselor at Brookeland High School, with a poster explaining the agency’s Things Aren’t Always What You See campaign. Burson and other staff members in February are distributing posters to schools throughout the nine counties the center serves as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

February is commonly known as the month of love, but it’s also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. This is an issue that impacts everyone — not just teens — but their parents, teachers, friends and communities.

As part of its Things Aren’t Always What You See campaign this month, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is educating young people about how to recognize dating abuse by providing middle and high schools throughout East Texas with posters promoting the agency’s text line and providing information on relationship red flags.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is a non-profit organization that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. The FCCET also engages the community through education to build awareness and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault.

Since 1979, the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas staffs a full array of professionals specializing in assistance for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Those services included emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, access to food and clothing, information and referral, legal and personal advocacy, child advocacy, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, child care assistance and more.

