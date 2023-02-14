Stuart Burson, left, prevention coordinator for the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, presents Stacy Gillis, a counselor at Brookeland High School, with a poster explaining the agency’s Things Aren’t Always What You See campaign. Burson and other staff members in February are distributing posters to schools throughout the nine counties the center serves as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
February is commonly known as the month of love, but it’s also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. This is an issue that impacts everyone — not just teens — but their parents, teachers, friends and communities.
As part of its Things Aren’t Always What You See campaign this month, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is educating young people about how to recognize dating abuse by providing middle and high schools throughout East Texas with posters promoting the agency’s text line and providing information on relationship red flags.
The agency also will host tabling events, presentations and speaking engagements at area middle and high schools to educate students about consent, healthy/unhealthy relationships and other topics related to teen dating violence.
Nearly 1 in 3 teens reported their dating partner checked up with them multiple times per day on the internet or on their cellphone, asking where they are, who they’re with or what they’re doing.
In an era of texting, social media, messengers and apps, it’s easier than ever for teens to stay in touch with their partners. But that also means unhealthy relationship behaviors can happen out of the view of family and friends who can help.
So to meet teens where they are — on their cellphones — the agency is promoting its text line: (936) 552-9256.
“Many teens are connected with their cellphones and social media, and view using their phones as an extension of themselves, so the agency has bridged the digital gap to reach victims of any age by offering a 24/7 confidential text line,” said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.
Started in October of 2021, the agency text line provides the same access to support, information and referral resources, as well as counseling and outreach assistance, as the 24/7 crisis hotline. The text line is confidential and available to adults, as well as teens.
“Connecting survivors of any form of violence to advocates ready to help with support, advice and a safety plan for separating from an abuser when ready — all via text — is a helpful alternative to a traditional phone call and is an ideal option for teens,” Burran said.
Teen dating violence includes physical, psychological or sexual abuse; harassment; or stalking of any person ages 12 to 18 in the context of a past or present romantic or consensual relationship. Abusive behavior is any act carried out by one partner aimed at hurting or controlling the other.
It is estimated that, in a single year, 1.5 million high school students nationwide will experience abuse from an intimate partner.
“Teen dating violence involves a lot of different things, including physical violence, which is probably what everybody thinks of when they hear teen dating violence, but what’s also very common for teens to experience is emotional abuse and digital abuse,” Burran said.
Young people often don’t know they are victims of dating abuse or any type of abuse. The agency’s teen dating violence awareness posters highlight how dating violence feels for a young person who is experiencing it.
These feelings, which are on the poster, are all red flags that can signal to a teen they may be the victim of abuse.
Teens who think they are in an abusive relationship should consider reaching out to a trusted parent, teacher or mentor, have a safety plan and rehearse what to do if the abuse escalates, document the abuse and practice personal safety.
“In addition, if it is safe to do so, they can also save the agency text line in their cell phone and reach out 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Burran. “The agency can provide assistance with safety planning and any other need an individual in an abusive situation may have.”
Studies have found that negative or abusive behaviors in unhealthy relationships are more likely to increase over time, so getting help early on is important.
Some consequences of abuse in teen relationships include significantly higher rates of eating disorder behaviors, stress, anxiety and depression, higher rates of self-harm, difficulties building new relationships and low self-esteem.
During February, community members are encouraged to visit the Family Crisis Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages for posts of important information on understanding what teen dating violence is, why it happens, and what it means for those involved.
If you or someone you know is experiencing dating violence, domestic violence or sexual assault, call the hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for free and confidential help, 1-800-828-7233 (SAFE), or send a text to (936) 552-9256.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is a non-profit organization that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. The FCCET also engages the community through education to build awareness and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault.
Since 1979, the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas staffs a full array of professionals specializing in assistance for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Those services included emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, access to food and clothing, information and referral, legal and personal advocacy, child advocacy, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, child care assistance and more.
