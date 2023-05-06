The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce focused on mental health for its May First Friday Luncheon at Crown Colony Country Club, with three panelists representing local mental health care providers.
Tara Watson-Watkins, Chamber president and CEO, led the discussion that demystified and myth-busted many common perceptions about mental health and mental illness.
Panelists were Laura Beth Cooper, owner of Connections Counseling and Psychological Services; Melanie Taylor, CEO of Burke; and Morgan Burton, community liaison for Oceans Behavorial Hospital Lufkin.
Cooper said everyone has to take care of their mental health, and we all experience things that affect the way we think and act.
“There are some very basic things we can do to take care of our mental health, like getting enough sleep and getting adequate nutrition,” Cooper said. “We’ve all been ‘hangry.’”
The hungry/angry emotional roller coaster is real, and easily brought under control, she said.
Getting on an even emotional keel is complex for those diagnosed with a mental illness like schizophrenia, major depression or bipolar disorder. Those severe, persistent illnesses need intensive treatment, Taylor said. One in 20 people have one of those disorders that affects significant parts of their lives to the point they cannot function in the community.
Burke is a government entity providing East Texans with mental health and development disability services. They provide intensive therapy, medication management and other services that allow clients to live in the community, Taylor said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of these folks end up in jails or in the (emergency room) because of their behavior,” she said. “That’s the last place they need to be.”
Cooper said while mental illnesses can be quite severe, most conditions exist on a spectrum.
“We could probably all raise our hand that we’re a little bit ADHD or admit to being a little bit OCD with some things,” Cooper said.
The tipping point that determines whether you need professional help is when there’s significant interference with your functioning or your mood, according to Cooper.
“Maybe you can go to work every day, you show up and do a good job, but it’s just eating at you. That’s something you want to get support for and talk to a professional.”
Mental health issues often show up in physical symptoms too, she said.
A frequent stomachache or fussing at your kids every night becomes a problem you can’t rein in, or if you’re not sure where it’s coming from, then definitely seek support.
To become an effective advocate for mental health, Taylor recommended participating in Mental Health First Aid training, which Burke provides for free.
She especially would like to see more children become aware of warning signs.
A child or teenager who is thinking about suicide would most likely speak to their friends about what’s bothering them. Few people considering self-harm, regardless of their age, state their intentions directly, according to Taylor.
“They won’t say, ‘I’m going to kill myself.’ They will say, ‘I don’t know why I’m here anymore,’ or ‘Nobody cares about me,’” Taylor said.
When you hear a friend or family member make statements like that, it’s OK to be direct, Taylor said.
She encourages asking them, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”
Asking a loved one directly about suicide does not make them more likely to make an attempt, Taylor said.
She referred to Kevin Hines, a suicide prevention speaker who survived his own attempt to end his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Taylor said Hines frequently mentions in his talks that if one person had asked if he was OK, he doesn’t think he would have jumped.
East Texas has a 988 crisis response number for mental health emergencies. If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, calling 988 will put you in contact with Burke staff members who can get you the help needed, she said.
Burke can even send out a crisis response team that will go to the home of someone in crisis.
Taylor also urges everyone to normalize conversations about mental health with their family and coworkers. Particularly with teenagers, voicing your concerns about self-isolating or other changes in behavior can spark live-saving conversations. Just be willing to listen, Taylor said. Avoid making instant advice or trying to solve the problem for them.
If the conversation includes comments you find concerning, ask if they would like to talk to a professional. Sometimes just asking if a teenager wants your help solving a problem, rather than immediately suggesting a solution, can be more effective, she said.
Most of those around us who are struggling with their mental health need someone to listen. Just being that person who is willing to hear their concerns can help them onto the road to recovery, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.