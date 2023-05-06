The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce focused on mental health for its May First Friday Luncheon at Crown Colony Country Club, with three panelists representing local mental health care providers.

Tara Watson-Watkins, Chamber president and CEO, led the discussion that demystified and myth-busted many common perceptions about mental health and mental illness.

