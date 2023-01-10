SABINE COUNTY — When condoms were distributed at a career fair five years ago, West Sabine High School’s seventh and eighth graders took handfuls and tucked them inside their jackets and pants pockets. It set field trip chaperone Carnelius Gilder into a panic.

Gilder had driven the students to a church in the area to attend the career fair. Students had attended it in previous years with no problems; Gilder was taken aback to see a vendor giving away contraception for the first time.

Reporter Eleanor Klibanoff, video journalist Jinitzail Hernández and data visualization fellow Caroline Covington contributed to this story.

This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/01/04/east-texas-teen-pregnancy-sex-education/.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Recommended for you