The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct controlled burning operations across its landscape in the next few months.

Controlled burns are carefully planned, prepared and conducted by qualified personnel who consider available support resources, seasonality, vegetation condition and weather forecasts before ignition in any burn area. Smoke columns may be visible on the burn days, and some areas of the forests and access roads may be closed to provide for firefighter and public safety. All controlled burns are coordinated with associated counties complying with any applicable local burn bans.