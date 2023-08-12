NACOGDOCHES — Former Stephen F. Austin head football coach Mike Santiago died Thursday from cancer. He was 67.
The Lumberjacks coach led the football program from 1999-2004, compiling a 39-27 overall record. His 39 wins rank fourth on the ’Jacks all-time wins list.
He was 21-15 in Southland Conference games.
In Santiago’s first season at SFA in 1999, the Lumberjacks shared the Southland Conference championship, finishing 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
He was a member of the American Football Coaches Association for 35-years.
Santiago was head coach at San Antonio Catholic High School at the time of his death.
Following his time at SFA, Santiago was the first head coach in the history of the Incarnate Word program.
He had a 10-18 overall record and a 5-10 mark in conference play.
According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Santiago began his coaching career as an assistant at Lamar in 1978. He returned to Texas when he accepted a position at Texas State following stints at North Carolina State, Northern Arizona and Western Michigan.
After eight years at McNeese, Santiago received his first head coaching job at Stephen F. Austin.
He was named the head coach at Central Catholic in 2017.
“On behalf of SFA athletics, our deepest sympathies and condolences to coach Santiago’s family and friends,” SFA Athletics director Ryan Ivey said. “It is never easy to lose someone you love, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Rochelle and two sons, Dallas and Tyler. Coach left an impact on Lumberjack football, and he and his 1999 Southland Conference championship team will continue to be remembered and celebrated for years to come.”
He is survived by his wife Rochelle and two sons Dallas and Tyler.
