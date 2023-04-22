Belinda Temple

NACOGDOCHES — A former Stephen F. Austin State University football star twice convicted of fatally shooting Nacogdoches native Belinda Lucas Temple during what authorities say was a staged burglary more than 24 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

David Mark Temple, 54, received the life sentence Friday after a two-week sentencing trial in Houston. He stood motionless while the verdict was read and his face appeared void of emotion.