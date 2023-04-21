NACOGDOCHES — A former Stephen F. Austin State University football star twice convicted of fatally shooting Nacogdoches native Belinda Lucas Temple during what authorities say was a staged burglary more than 24 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
David Mark Temple, 54, received the life sentence Friday after a two-week sentencing trial in Houston. He stood motionless while the verdict was read and his face appeared void of emotion.
Belinda Temple’s father, Tom Lucas of Nacogdoches, was overcome with emotion Friday upon hearing the sentencing verdict had been reached.
“It’s what I’ve been waiting for,” Lucas said.
David Temple was convicted in August 2019 for a second time for the killing of his wife, Belinda. But that jury could not decide on a sentence, prompting a judge to declare a mistrial.
The new sentencing trial for David Temple was delayed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities said Belinda Temple, 30, was fatally shot in her home Jan. 11, 1999, in what was initially believed to be a burglary.
Prosecutors later accused David Temple of staging the burglary at his suburban Houston home and fatally shooting his wife, a high school teacher who was eight months pregnant, because he was having an affair.
David Temple later married the woman he’d been seeing. He had been a football coach at Alief Hastings High School and wasn’t charged in the killing until five years after it happened.
The couple met in 1989 while attending SFA. Both were kinesiology majors and athletes. David Temple was best known as an All-American middle linebacker for the Lumberjacks football team that competed for the 1989 national title.
They married in January 1992.
A jury initially convicted David Temple of murder in 2007, but Texas’ top criminal court overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors had withheld evidence.
After the conviction was overturned, the special prosecutors were assigned when the Harris County District Attorney’s Office recused itself over a conflict of interest.
David Temple’s second wife filed for divorce in the middle of his retrial in 2019.
Defense attorneys have argued a teenager who lived in the Temples’ neighborhood was the killer.
