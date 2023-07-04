featured top story Fourth of July festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Ellen Trout Park The Lufkin Daily News Jul 4, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fireworks light up the night sky during the Fourth of July celebration at Ellen Trout Park in 2018. Lufkin Daily News file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lufkin’s Fourth of July festivities begin at 5 p.m. today at Ellen Trout Park.The event features live music, vendors, family fun and food trucks. Ellen Trout Zoo is accepting visitors until 4:30 p.m.The fireworks display, presented by Mike Love & Associates, will begin after 9 p.m. The show includes more than 3,500 shells and will conclude with a large finale, according to Love.“We’re really excited about it,” Love said. “This is the biggest fireworks show between Houston and Dallas for sure.”The Lufkin Police Department will close Loop 287 north between U.S. Highways 59 and 69 from 8-11 p.m. for the fireworks show.The Lufkin school district is providing a shuttle bus service from Lufkin High School to Ellen Trout Park from 5-8:30 p.m., with a return service after the fireworks display.Music at the park includes Logan Tucker at 5 p.m., Joe Cuellar at 6 p.m. and the Jackson Wendell Band from 7-9 p.m.“It’s definitely hard to beat performing a show and then getting to sit back and relax while watching the fireworks light up the night sky,” Cuellar said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fourth Of July Independence Day Entertainment Music Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpare relationship causes awkward splitDurham found not guilty of 2018 Houston murderLymbery convicted of violating open meetings actSTALLARD: Some guy named Joe, some place called LufkinMovement leaps over competition at nationalsFormer Lufkin Daily News editor/publisher Joe Murray dies at 82BRIGHT STAR: Rev., Teacher, Pastor, Father, Son, & Not the Least of These Things Husband : Kendrick L. MorrisMurray was a true newspaper legendFunding issues may lead to personnel cuts at LISDEDITORIAL: Lymbery’s Legacy: Guilty verdict brings former county judge’s tenure to a close Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
