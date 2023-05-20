Students will soon be free from the classroom, free from the travails of waking up early and free to tell parents all day long that they’re bored and hungry.
For many low-income families in Angelina County, losing access to the free meals provided at school creates a financial burden.
Thanks to a USDA nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, several sites will offer free summer meals. Families do not need to register, provide ID or make reservations to get meals, and the family does not need to live in the Lufkin or Diboll attendance zones.
Lufkin ISD
Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Thursday at the sites and times listed below. All locations will be closed July 3 and 4 for Independence Day.
Lufkin High School, 309 S. Medford
May 31 through July 13.
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Ave.
June 5 through June 29
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Brookhollow Elementary, 1009 Live Oak Lane
May 31 through July 13.
Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 10:50 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Herty Primary, 2804 Paul Ave.
May 31 to July 6
Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Dr.
June 5 to June 16
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Trout Primary, 1014 Allendale Drive
May 31 through July 13.
Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
First Christian Church, 1300 S. First St.
June 6 to July 13 (Tuesday through Thursday)
Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lufkin Middle School, 900 E. Denman Ave.
June 5 to June 22
Lunch only: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
Diboll
HG Temple Elementary, 1301 Lumberjack Dr.
June 5 to July 4
Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Diboll High School, 1000 Lumberjack Drive
June 5 to July 4
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
TLL Temple Memorial Library, 300 Park St.
June 5 to June 27 (Tuesdays and Thursdays only)
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Diboll Family Literacy/Even Start, 299 S. Neil Pickett Dr
June 5 to June 22
Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch only 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Diboll ISD and Lufkin ISD are two the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
