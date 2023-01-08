Eric Thomas

Eric Thomas, an Olympian from Garrison, is shown during his days as a track and field star competing in the hurdles. Thomas died Dec. 30 in Houston. He was 49.

 Eric Thomas Foundation

NACOGDOCHES — Friends, family members and fans will gather next weekend to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the greatest track and field athlete to sprint out of the Pineywoods.

Funerals are set in Houston and Nacogdoches for Garrison native Eric Thomas, who represented the United States in the 2000 Olympics after graduating from a high school with no track in 1992. He also was an alternate to the 1996 USA track team.

