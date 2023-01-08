NACOGDOCHES — Friends, family members and fans will gather next weekend to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the greatest track and field athlete to sprint out of the Pineywoods.
Funerals are set in Houston and Nacogdoches for Garrison native Eric Thomas, who represented the United States in the 2000 Olympics after graduating from a high school with no track in 1992. He also was an alternate to the 1996 USA track team.
Thomas died Dec. 30 in Houston. Family members say his death was caused by a blood clot while recovering from hip replacement surgery earlier in the month. He was 49.
The Houston service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at The Church Without Walls, 7500 Eldridge Parkway. The next day, a service is set for 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Nacogdoches, 411 North St. Viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
The church was chosen because it was the largest available venue in Nacogdoches County at the time.
“I tried to get the expo center, but it was already booked with a gun show,” said the Rev. Bryan Gates, a relative of Thomas’ who will perform Saturday’s funeral.
The need for two services is evident. Thomas was a popular personal trainer in Houston after retiring from competition. At least half a dozen people from the Houston area emailed The Daily Sentinel this week in an effort to find funeral arrangements for the former track star.
In Garrison, Thomas was a humble hometown hero. He regularly visited family and attended the city’s first official Juneteenth celebration last summer.
Over the years, he often put on athletic camps in Garrison and proposed bringing the camp back in 2023.
Thomas was born Dec. 1, 1973, in Garrison. His father died of a heart attack when he was 6. Watching his mother work to support six children alone instilled a work ethic that would drive him to the top of the track and field world.
His father’s heart attack also led the track star to a life of promoting health. He founded the Hurdling Over Obesity and Diabetes for Health program and The Eric Thomas Foundation, which provides support for underprivileged youth.
