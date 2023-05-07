Candidates

Kristi Gay retained her spot on the Lufkin ISD school board, where Joe Ceasar will be joining her, as the two garnered 713 and 707 votes, respectively, to win their positions.

Challenger Calvasha Summers had 413 votes, while incumbent Andra Self had 199 votes.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.

