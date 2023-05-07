Kristi Gay retained her spot on the Lufkin ISD school board, where Joe Ceasar will be joining her, as the two garnered 713 and 707 votes, respectively, to win their positions.
Challenger Calvasha Summers had 413 votes, while incumbent Andra Self had 199 votes.
Gay and Ceasar will be sworn in during the May 18 school board meeting.
Meanwhile, the Lufkin City Council will have a new member representing Ward 6 as Adam Lowther garnered 86 votes to incumbent Trent Burfine’s 11.
Four other Angelina County school districts had eight contested races on the ballot:
* Megan Leclair won the election for a position on Central ISD’s school board with 137 votes to incumbent Kirsten Redd’s 45.
* Incumbents Mike Terrell and Ana Castillo will retain their seats on the Diboll ISD school board after garnering 240 and 187 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Laurel Hendrick Youngblood, who won a position on the board with 219 votes. Challengers Nathanael “Pork-Chop” Thompson drew 85 votes, and Patrina Sheffield Mitchell had 70.
■ Incumbent Michael Ross Jr. retained Position 7 on the Huntington ISD school board with 216 votes to challenger Bradley Stringer’s 82. He’ll be joined by John Brandenburg, who won the Position 1 seat currently held by Jody Mitchell with 239 votes to Brandi Durham’s 57.
■ Zavalla ISD had two at-large positions, currently held by Chris Runnels and Chris Wade, open for election. Wade filed for reelection and Chris Shives and Jamie Dykes each filed for a seat. Those results were not available as of early Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.