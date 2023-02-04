Corrigan police officers show off the new defibrillators they recently put in all the department’s patrol cars. Made possible by a financial contribution by Georgia-Pacific, the medical devices will assist officers when responding to heart-related medical emergencies. From the left are: Jason Porter, detective; Aliyah Brown, administrative assistant; Darrian Hudman, Corrigan City Manager; Johnna Lowe-Gibson, Corrigan Mayor; George Standley, Georgia-Pacific Camden Plywood plant manager; Darrell Gibson, Corrigan police chief; Lester Knight, Georgia-Pacific Corrigan Plywood plant manager; Cpl. Fitzpatrick Foster; Myrton Thompson, Georgia-Pacific Camden Lumber plant manager; Jonathan Reynolds, police officer.
When it comes to an emergency, seconds count — and no one knows that better than first responders. Serving one of the busiest highway corridors in Texas — U.S. Highway 59 — Corrigan police officers are the first responders, whether it is a traffic accident, criminal activity or a medical emergency.
Now officers are equipped with more than just a gun and a badge. They are now carrying medical technology that can help them save lives during emergencies.
“We just purchased and placed eight defibrillators in all of our patrol cars,” said Darrell Gibson, Corrigan police chief. “Our police officers are now trained and have the ability to provide this life-saving technology thanks to the generosity of Georgia-Pacific. We had a critical need in our community and Georgia-Pacific did not hesitate to step forward with the funds to help provide the medical technology that can make a difference in life and death.’’
Georgia-Pacific donated $16,000 to the city of Corrigan to purchase the medical devices.
“We have three plants in the Corrigan area — which consists of approximately 1,000 employees — with much of the workforce also living here,” said Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific Texas public affairs manager. “We want to make a positive difference in the communities we call home. By investing in this life-saving technology, we want to do our part to keep the community safe.”
A defibrillator is a device that provides an electric shock to a person’s heart to help restore a normal heart rhythm. Studies show that every minute a person in sudden cardiac arrest does not receive defibrillation, their chances of survival drop between 7-10%, making rapid defibrillation imperative for survival and one of the key steps in saving a life from cardiac arrest.
“The city of Corrigan does not have a city-based ambulance service,” Gibson said. “Our officers are always the first to arrive, and while they know CPR, sometimes officers need medical technology to sustain someone before an ambulance can arrive.”
The Corrigan police force, which is made up of 10 officers and the chief, recently was trained on how to use the defibrillators.
“The device is compact, and relatively easy to use,” said police Cpl. Fitzpatrick Foster. “I am excited to have another weapon in my arsenal that I can effectively use to help someone in distress.”
