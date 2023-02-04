GP donation to Corrigan

Corrigan police officers show off the new defibrillators they recently put in all the department’s patrol cars. Made possible by a financial contribution by Georgia-Pacific, the medical devices will assist officers when responding to heart-related medical emergencies. From the left are: Jason Porter, detective; Aliyah Brown, administrative assistant; Darrian Hudman, Corrigan City Manager; Johnna Lowe-Gibson, Corrigan Mayor; George Standley, Georgia-Pacific Camden Plywood plant manager; Darrell Gibson, Corrigan police chief; Lester Knight, Georgia-Pacific Corrigan Plywood plant manager; Cpl. Fitzpatrick Foster; Myrton Thompson, Georgia-Pacific Camden Lumber plant manager; Jonathan Reynolds, police officer.

When it comes to an emergency, seconds count — and no one knows that better than first responders. Serving one of the busiest highway corridors in Texas — U.S. Highway 59 — Corrigan police officers are the first responders, whether it is a traffic accident, criminal activity or a medical emergency.

Now officers are equipped with more than just a gun and a badge. They are now carrying medical technology that can help them save lives during emergencies.

