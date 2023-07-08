As the manufacturing industry continues to transform with the introduction of automation and digital tools, Georgia-Pacific and Angelina College are strengthening their partnership to develop the workforce of the future.
Recently, the local building products company presented a $10,000 check to the school’s Technology and Workforce Development Center to provide students with the tools and equipment they need to be successful in today’s manufacturing world.
The ongoing partnership between Georgia-Pacific and Angelina College has proven beneficial to both organizations.
“The future of our company — especially on the manufacturing side — are the students who participate in high school vocational programs and/or complete the workforce development curriculum at Angelina College,” said Pat Aldred, Georgia-Pacific’s vice president of composite panels.
To help equip classrooms with the latest in manufacturing technology, Georgia-Pacific has been contributing to Angelina College and high school career and technology educational programs for almost 10 years. From robotic technology and instruments to lasers and components, Georgia-Pacific is hoping to enhance manufacturing education and show future employees how technology is opening doors to new opportunities within the industry.
The partnership also promotes ongoing education for Georgia-Pacific’s current employees. Through programs like the company’s apprenticeship program, employees have the opportunity to expand their skills and earn an associate degree and certifications in a related field while employed at Georgia-Pacific.
“This program allows employees to work and go to school while continuing to earn a paycheck,” said Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific public affairs manager-Texas. “For some employees, going to college is beyond reach due to cost and time constraints. With free tuition and a work schedule that includes classroom hours, the program has proven to be a win-win for employees and our company.”
Established in 1958, the Georgia-Pacific charitable contributions program sets aside resources to improve life in the communities where the company operates. GP has worked with thousands of outstanding community-based programs, service projects and disaster relief efforts, focusing its investment in four areas: education, environment, enrichment and entrepreneurship.
