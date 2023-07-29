Hudson volunteer firefighters plan to make much-needed repairs to their fleet and rescue equipment after receiving funds from Georgia-Pacific. From the left are Holly Hayes, Macey Sobolewski, Andrew Framer, Briceton Flurry, Nathan Small and Tyler Bryan.
The Diboll Volunteer Fire Department is purchasing new tri-band radios with a recent donation from Georgia-Pacific. From the left are fire chief Aaron Smith; Daryl Roberts, assistant fire chief; Capt. Sam Coleman; Ruben Terrazas, treasurer; and Pat Aldred, vice president of composite panels for Georgia-Pacific.
Fuller Springs volunteer firefighters stand by one of their fire engines that has been used to fight a number of grass fires fueled by the hot and dry weather conditions in Angelina County. From the left are firefighters Richard Brookshire and Don Horn; Yana Ogletree, public affairs manager-Texas for Georgia-Pacific; and firefighters Bobby Cranford and Steve Lumbley.
It’s been a challenging summer for East Texas firefighters. The extreme hot and dry weather conditions have sparked a rash of grass fires that continues to put a strain on department manpower and equipment.
Georgia-Pacific is offering some relief to first responders in Lufkin, Diboll, Fuller Springs and Hudson by donating funds that will help firefighters make much-needed repairs on equipment and give them the ability to purchase new technology for their departments.
“The contribution will help the Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department repair equipment, which includes our fire trucks,” said Bobby Cranford, Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire chief. “We’ve already responded to almost 100 calls this year. From a lot of grass fires to structure and motor vehicle accidents, our equipment has been put to the test. These funds come at a critical time, and we are very grateful for the money.”
The Diboll Volunteer Fire Department plans to use its funds to buy new tri-band radios.
“These radios are essential to everything that we do,” said Aaron Smith, Diboll Volunteer Fire chief. “Tri-band radios have the ability to transmit and receive over multiple frequencies — and with the diverse number of calls we receive, it’s important that we are able to consistently and effectively communicate with all emergency agencies.”
The Lufkin Fire Department this year is averaging about 500 calls per month, according to fire chief Jesse Moody.
Among those emergency calls, Lufkin firefighters have seen an uptick in the number of potential carbon monoxide exposures, he said.
“With that in mind, we are using the Georgia-Pacific funds to purchase gas detectors that can sense and identify chemicals in residential or industrial settings,” Moody said. “With more homeowners utilizing generators, we are finding that many are placing them too close to their doors and windows.’’
He said a good rule of thumb is to always set generators at least 50 feet from a structure.
Moody said Lufkin Fire always looks forward to receiving the additional funds from Georgia-Pacific to purchase equipment, like the gas detectors, that are not always included in the department’s annual budget.
The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department also understands budget constraints and how they can impact general maintenance efforts, fire chief Joe Burton said.
“The Georgia-Pacific donation comes at a time when we need all the funds we can get to make the much-needed repairs on our equipment,” Burton said.
In addition to supporting Angelina County firefighters, Georgia-Pacific donated $44,000 earlier this year to Polk and Sabine County volunteer fire departments.
“Georgia-Pacific is proud to partner with local firefighters who dedicate their lives to keeping our families, homes and property safe,’’ said Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific public affairs manager-Texas. ‘‘Thanks to their bravery and tireless efforts, we can all rest easier knowing help is only a phone call away.”
