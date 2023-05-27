GP robotics

Georgia-Pacific’s Camden Plywood plant is undergoing $18 million in capital upgrades. The project includes reconditioning its dryer, installing an automated strapper and stencil system and the introduction of a robotic patch system designed to detect and repair imperfections in wood veneer during production. From the left are Edgar Damian, Georgia-Pacific precision technician and robotic system trainer, and new robotic technicians Nathan Clark, Cristine Klenke and Victoria Nickerson. Robotic technician Eric Schleter is not pictured.

It was in the late 1800s when the small community of Camden welcomed its first forest products mill. What began as the W.T. Carter Lumber Company is today one of Georgia-Pacific’s largest plywood operations.

As one of the top plywood facilities in the South, Camden Plywood not only produces quality building materials for its customers but also provides solid jobs for East Texans. To ensure its longevity for years to come, Georgia-Pacific is embarking on a $18 million upgrade that will modernize the plant and help increase efficiency.