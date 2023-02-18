Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to spend $15 billion to lower Texans’ property taxes and at least $750 million on school safety measures such as security and expanding mental health services, while continuing to fully fund his border safety operation, according to his budget proposal distributed Thursday.

“To build the Texas of tomorrow, we must continue the State’s unrelenting efforts to build infrastructure, grow the energy sector, improve job training and public education, and ensure healthcare access — all while keeping Texans safe and preserving the freedoms we enjoy today for future generations,” the Republican governor wrote in the 25-page document, first reported by the Quorum Report.

James Barragán contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/17/greg-abbott-draft-budget-property-tax-cuts/.

