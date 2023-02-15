Karen Norton still misses her daughter, Jamie, and her phone calls from wherever she was in the world at the time. Gene and Karen Norton’s oldest daughter, Jamie Norton Lund, died of breast cancer in November 2012 at the age of 36. Jamie taught English in a small university in the northwest mountains of China.
As an associate pastor on staff at Timber Creek Church, Karen began facilitating GriefShare in 2009 as a resource for those grieving the loss of a loved one in Lufkin and the greater East Texas community. However, it wasn’t until Jamie died that she truly understood what that pain was. Although Karen retired from the church staff in 2013 after 30 years of service, she has continued to provide GriefShare several times every year.
“I am passionate about this program because it truly helped me pick up the pieces,” she said.
She will launch another GriefShare March 2. The program is sponsored by Timber Creek Church and hosted at Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Drive. GriefShare is a 13-week study, open to adults of all ages. The sessions are from 6-8 p.m. and will continue every Thursday through May 25 at the funeral home. The workbook costs $25. Go to griefshare.org/groups/157675 to register or for more information.
Karen said GriefShare can help people who’ve lost a loved one — whether that person died recently or several years ago. Attendees include those who’ve lost spouses, children, parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. Those, who’ve lost a child due to miscarriage or a stillborn death, have attended sessions as well.
“It provides a healthy way to work through the grief journey,” Karen said. “It’s relevant no matter who you’re grieving.” She said the program can help those whose loved one died after a long illness as well as those whose loved one’s death was sudden. It can provide comfort and help for those with loved ones who died due to suicide or any other reason.
The Christ-centered program offers information on what attendees can expect while grieving, tips for moving forward, preparing for the “new normal” and finding closure without losing the legacy of the person who has died. It provides ways to continue to honor that individual.
“Not only does it help with the spiritual and emotional part of grieving, it also gives life and survival skills,” she said. GriefShare curriculum lists topics including grief and relationships, guilt and anger, how events can affect grief, how to deal with those who don’t understand your grief, the “why” questions, complicating factors, healing, and heaven — to name a few.
“Even though everyone’s grief journey is different, there are still a lot of similarities,” Karen said. “One of the best things about it is you’re in fellowship with others who are also grieving. We’re not meant to grieve alone.
“That’s why this program is so important to me, because I’ve seen it work,” she said. “I have seen people walk in on day one, completely distraught and walk out on week 13 — not completely healed, but so much better than they were. It gives you tools for the process.”
People can join GriefShare at any time. “If they don’t make it the first week, they can still participate, because all the sessions are open and different,” she said.
Karen said she has a great team of co-facilitators, who have been through GriefShare and will help lead the study, and want to assist others as they go through their grief journey.
To learn more about GriefShare and the Youth Grief Support Group, go to griefshare.org and type in your zip code. You also may contact Karen at Karen@lufkin.org.
“Jamie would not have wanted me to stop living but instead to move forward in life and help others do the same. “It’s hard when you’re going through it, but we do have hope, and we never forget those we love.”
