Karen Norton still misses her daughter, Jamie, and her phone calls from wherever she was in the world at the time. Gene and Karen Norton’s oldest daughter, Jamie Norton Lund, died of breast cancer in November 2012 at the age of 36. Jamie taught English in a small university in the northwest mountains of China.

As an associate pastor on staff at Timber Creek Church, Karen began facilitating GriefShare in 2009 as a resource for those grieving the loss of a loved one in Lufkin and the greater East Texas community. However, it wasn’t until Jamie died that she truly understood what that pain was. Although Karen retired from the church staff in 2013 after 30 years of service, she has continued to provide GriefShare several times every year.

