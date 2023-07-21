GriefShare is the No. 1 grief support program in the world that utilizes a group setting to assist those who are grieving the death of a loved one. Each session, guided by a facilitator and co-facilitators, includes a video seminar and the opportunity to interact with others who have experienced similar losses.
Karen Norton has facilitated GriefShare in Lufkin since 2009. The group is nondenominational, but does feature biblical teachings about grief and the recovery process. The group also will hear from grief experts, counselors, pastors and people who previously have walked this journey. People of all different faiths attend and benefit from the program.
The program has a $25 registration fee, which covers the cost of the participant workbook needed for the 13-week seminar. If you already have a workbook, then there is no charge. People may join a GriefShare seminar at any point as each session is self-contained.
GriefShare is sponsored by Timber Creek Church and will begin Aug. 17, meeting from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 9. Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Drive, will host the seminar in its family reception room. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged by visiting griefshare.org/groups/167360.
Also included are the one session seminars, Loss of Spouse and Surviving the Holidays.
The Loss of Spouse seminar is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10 in the family reception room at the funeral home. The participant workbook costs $5. Register online at griefshare.org/loss/events/6907.
Youth Grief Support Group. For grades 6-12. Group will meet in the Timber Creek Church student lounge, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive and will run concurrently with GriefShare. For more information, contact Paul Vacula at pvacula64@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.