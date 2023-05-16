The Coalition Inc., the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission recently worked together on alcohol-related sting operations.
During these operations, a juvenile under the supervision of law enforcement officers attempts to purchase alcohol from a licensed business, a release from The Coalition states. The Texas Department of Transportation provides the funding for the sting operation.
“Controlled alcohol buys help protect our youth from the dangers of underage drinking,’’ said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition Inc. ‘‘Local retailers have the responsibility to train their employees on the laws concerning the sale of alcohol to minors. Even more importantly, retailers must set the expectation among their staff to always ask for IDs and to deny alcohol sales to anyone under age 21.
“The unintended consequences of underage drinking, such as car crashes and increased risk for long-term addiction, can be prevented when our community works together to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.”
During the March and April sting operations, one store sold to minors and 26 did not.
■ Big’s No. 3819, 103 N. John Redditt Drive.
■ Family Dollar General No. 32452, 5104 Ted Trout Drive.
■ Family Dollar Store No. 6064, 419 N. Timberland Drive.
■ HEB Food Store No. 617, 111 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Walgreens No. 12601, 102 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Pelican Pointe, 1302 N. John Redditt Drive.
■ Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, 3102 S. John Redditt Drive.
■ Texas Roadhouse, 4500 S. Medford Drive.
One business sold to a minor during the March stings and a second follow-up sting was done in April. During the second sting, the business did not sell to the minor.
■Food Mart, 612 W. Frank Ave.
Sale to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, confinement up to a year in jail, or both.
Persons 21 or older (other than a parent or guardian) can be held liable for damages caused by intoxication of a minor under 18 if the adult knowingly provided alcoholic beverages to a minor or knowingly allowed the minor to be served or provided alcohol beverages on the premises owned by or leased by the adult.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices for the local community.
For more information, contact The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.