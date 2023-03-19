The Coalition Inc., the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission recently worked together on alcohol-related sting operations.
During these operations, a juvenile under the supervision of law enforcement officers attempts to purchase alcohol from a licensed business, a release from The Coalition states.
“Underage drinking has unintended consequences for youth, such as increased risk for sexual assault, car crashes and long-term addiction,’’ said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition Inc. ‘‘It is essential that local retailers train their employees on the laws concerning the sale of alcohol to minors and they set an expectation among their staff to ask for ID and deny alcohol sales to anyone under the age or 21.
‘‘Businesses that responsibly sell alcohol are a respected part of our community. We want our community to work together to keep youth safe.”
The operations were performed during January and February at businesses in Angelina County that sell alcohol. Twenty-six businesses did not sell alcohol to the juvenile.
■ Walgreens No. 05792, 102 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Big’s No. 3807, 1910 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Love’s Travel Stop, 5614 U.S. Highway 59 north.
■ La Michoacana; 416 Atkinson Drive.
■ Valero Gas N Go, 401. N. Timberland Drive.
■ HEB Food Store No. 617, 111 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Big’s No. 3815, 612 S. Timberland Drive.
■ Family Dollar, 730 S. Timberland Drive.
■ Family Dollar, 419 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Big’s No. 3850, 3019 S. John Reddit Drive.
■ Walmart No. 140, 2500 Daniel McCall Drive.
■ On the Road No. 103, 4110 S. First St.
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 1, 301 S. Chestnut St.
■ CVS Pharmacy No. 6846, 1204 E. Lufkin Ave.
■ Pilot Travel Center, 1920 E. Denman Ave.
■ Big’s No. 3820, 2400 E. Denman Ave.
■ Dollar General, 2422 E. Denman Ave.
■ On the Road No. 102, 2909 E. Denman Ave.
■ Huntington Travel Center, 191 U.S. Highway 69 south, Huntington.
■ Tobacco Barn No. 52, 104 N. Main St., Suite B, Huntington.
■ Dollar General, 790 U.S. Highway 69 south, Huntington.
■ Family Dollar, 593 U.S. Highway 69 south, Huntington.
■ Coleman’s, 188 Old Highway 147, Zavalla.
■ Lakeview Grocery, 5896 Highway 147, Zavalla.
■ Homer Mini Mart, 7075 U.S. Highway 69 south.
■ JR Food Mart, 1114 E. Denman Ave.
Four businesses did sell to minors and administrative action was taken against the individuals who sold the alcohol:
■ Timberland Chevron, 804 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Brookshire Brothers Express No. 81, 198 E. Main St., Zavalla.
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 52, 104 N. Main St., Huntington.
■ Dollar General, 231 Highway 147, Zavalla.
Sale to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, confinement up to a year in jail, or both.
Persons 21 or older (other than a parent or guardian) can be held liable for damages caused by intoxication of a minor under 18 if the adult knowingly provided alcoholic beverages to a minor or knowingly allowed the minor to be served or provided alcohol beverages on the premises owned by or leased by the adult.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy lifelong choices for the local community.
For more information, contact The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.
