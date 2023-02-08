In celebration of Black History Month, the Museum of East Texas opened two very special exhibitions.
“The Upshaws of County Line: An American Family” by author and photographer Richard Orton is currently on view through February. Guss, Felix and Jim Upshaw founded the community of County Line in the 1870s in northwest Nacogdoches County, in Deep East Texas. As with hundreds of other relatively autonomous Black communities created at that time, the Upshaws sought a safe place to raise their children and create a livelihood during Reconstruction and Jim Crow Texas.
In the late 1980s, photographer Richard Orton visited County Line for the first time and became aware of a world he did not know existed as a white man.
The museum also recently received a loan of African Masks and Artifacts from the Michelson Museum in Marshall. These items represent cultures from West Africa and the Ivory Coast and is on display until April 15.
In March, the Museum will present “The Milky Way Goes on Walkabout” by artist Susan Plum and composer Susan Alexjander (March 25-May 27). The idea for this exhibition came from their love for the mystery that comes from the Cosmos and the Earth and will be presented as a sound and visual installation, a metaphor of the Milky Way going on a vision quest.
According to Plum, “Our Milky Way houses the Galactic Center, the Cosmic Womb, from which everything is born. As we witness the chaos created by humankind, we believe the Milky Way, our cosmic mother, has decided she has had enough and leaves her rightful place in the sky to go on a vision quest in order to help us rediscover our True North.”
The soundtrack will consist of ambient, layered, woven sounds of Earth and Cosmos. “Voices of Earth” might include nature’s sounds of crickets, flocking birds, ocean waves, wind, stones being struck and so forth. Cosmic sounds will be represented by recorded NASA samples of Jupiter, space sounds of radiation, black holes or pulsar rotations. This is an exhibition you will not want to miss.
Our art academy will again offer a terrific selection of courses for people of all ages beginning in June. Keep an eye out on our website (metlufkin.org) and Facebook, as many of the courses will be available for enrollment by mid-February.
The museum continues to collaborate with the Angelina Arts Alliance with the concert series “Sights and Sounds.” The Marian Anderson Quartet performed to a full house Jan. 29. The concert was splendid.
On March 26, composer and pianist Robin Spielberg will perform at 2 p.m., and on May 14, the band Brave Combo will perform an outside concert (weather permitting) at 4 p.m. Brave Combo has been described as a unique music mix that includes salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha cha, the blues and more.
We hope to see you soon at the Museum of East Texas.
John Handley, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Museum of East Texas.
