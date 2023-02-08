In celebration of Black History Month, the Museum of East Texas opened two very special exhibitions.

“The Upshaws of County Line: An American Family” by author and photographer Richard Orton is currently on view through February. Guss, Felix and Jim Upshaw founded the community of County Line in the 1870s in northwest Nacogdoches County, in Deep East Texas. As with hundreds of other relatively autonomous Black communities created at that time, the Upshaws sought a safe place to raise their children and create a livelihood during Reconstruction and Jim Crow Texas.

John Handley, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Museum of East Texas.