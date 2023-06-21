Last year, like in several states previously, Texas struck a significant blow on behalf of taxpayers against the industry that has a powerful role in determining how much people pay for prescription drugs. The $165 million settlement with one of the nation’s large pharmacy benefit managers — for overcharging the Texas Medicaid program — sent an important message about oversight and accountability.

It’s not enough, though. More must be done not only at the state level but at the national level. Today it is universally acknowledged that prescription drug costs are too high. Pharmacists see every day what a Kaiser Family Foundation study has reported: 25% of the population has trouble affording the medicines they need. It’s painful to know that Texas families are refraining from picking up their prescriptions because they can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs and, in doing so, are placing their health at risk. This is a problem that won’t be fixed until policymakers address, at the national level, the impact PBMs are having on prescription drug costs and patient access.

Debbie Garza is a registered pharmacist and CEO of the Texas Pharmacy Association.