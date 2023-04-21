On April 21, 1836, at a site on the San Jacinto River outside present day Houston, a small army of civilian volunteers led by Gen. Sam Houston routed a much larger army led by the Mexican dictator Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. The Mexicans knew the Texians were camped out not far from the Mexican camp, but their fearless leader didn’t take them seriously. He didn’t think the Texians had the numbers or nerve to attack. He was wrong. During the Mexicans’ mid-day siesta, the Texians charged the Mexican camp screaming, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!”
Remember Goliad? What happened there? Everyone knows what happened at the Alamo, but few people today know anything about Goliad. It has been forgotten. Ask any 10 people on the street if they know what happened there, and you probably won’t find anybody who can tell you.
The Alamo story is known around the world by virtue of movies and countless books that tell the epic story of 180 men fighting to the death against overwhelming odds. Their heroism is underscored by the stirring letter Alamo commander William Barrett Travis wrote to Sam Houston appealing for aid, declaring he would “never surrender or retreat” and that he was prepared to “die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor and that of his country — Victory or Death!”
Here’s Goliad’s story. The Alamo fell on March 6, 1836. The following week, on the 11th, Sam Houston sent word to Col. James Fannin at the old Mexican Presidio at Goliad, ordering him to bring his 400 men north to join up with Houston’s army at Victoria. Fannin was devoted to the Texian cause, but even though he had attended West Point, he was a failure as a commander. It took him a week and a half to get his men, cannons and supply wagons organized and moving.
Spring was very rainy that year, and the wagon roads had turned into mud bogs. Fannin’s troops and heavy supply train moved so slow that a large Mexican force coming up from the south caught up with them and surrounded them only 9 miles north of Goliad. After a short skirmish, Fannin could see they had no chance and surrendered after getting written assurance that he and his men would be treated as prisoners of war and sent back to the United States.
Carrying their wounded, they were force-marched back to Goliad and crammed into the Presidio’s tiny chapel with no food or water. After six days, an outraged Santa Anna ignored his own officers’ advice and sent orders to the Presidio commander to execute them. All of them. In his mind they weren’t soldiers. They were pirates trying to steal his province, Coahuila de Tejas.
On March 27, Palm Sunday, those who could walk were divided into three groups of about 120 each. They were told they were going to a nearby port where they would board ships for New Orleans. Under heavy guard, they were marched out in three directions. About half a mile out, they were ordered to halt, and their Mexican guards lined up in firing squad formation. Realizing what was about to happen, the Texians tried to run but most died or fell wounded in the initial volley. The wounded who could still run were chased down and bayoneted to death, and all were left where they fell, at the mercy of the elements and wild animals. A handful managed to escape and get the Goliad story back to Sam Houston and the provisional government at Washington-on-the-Brazos.
Back at the Presidio, Fannin and 40 other wounded men unable to walk also were executed. Fannin’s last request was that he be shot in the heart, not in the face, and that he be given a Christian burial. He was shot in the face anyway and his body was thrown into a ditch with the others and burned.
Three weeks later, on April 21, Sam Houston’s army caught up with Santa Anna’s army at the confluence of Buffalo Bayou and the San Jacinto River, and in a blind rage fueled by the Alamo and Goliad massacres, they showed no quarter in their surprise assault. Many Mexicans were killed trying to surrender. Hundreds were chased into a boggy marsh and shot down in a scene eerily similar to the Goliad massacre. The marsh literally ran red with their blood. Shocked and disgusted, Sam Houston tried to stop the carnage, but his men were out of control, showing the same “mercy” the Mexicans had shown at Goliad and the Alamo.
Six weeks later in early May, a Texas army led by Gen. Thomas J. Rusk arrived in Goliad and found the Texians’ scattered remains at the three execution sites. Rusk had them gathered and moved to a spot outside the Presidio, where they were buried in a mass grave with full military honors. Today, a large granite monument bearing their names stands over that grave.
A total of 342 Texians died at Goliad, almost twice as many as died at the Alamo and San Jacinto combined. Twenty-eight men escaped the firing squads and got away, and 17 were spared at the Presidio because they had skills the Mexicans needed. It was those men who lived to tell the story of the massacre throughout Texas, and ignite fires of anger and bitter prejudice toward Mexicans that smolder to this day.
Today, the Presidio la Bahia is a Texas Historical Site owned by the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. Every year on the Palm Sunday weekend closest to the actual date of the massacre, March 27, 1836, the diocese and a preservation group called the Friends of the Fort hold living history events to commemorate the massacre and honor its victims.
The weekend climaxes with a shocking and realistic re-enactment of the massacre at one of the three sites where it actually happened in 1836. Anyone who has ever seen it can tell you that watching soldiers line up and shoot unarmed men in cold blood is a horrifying and moving experience. You know it’s not real, but you can feel the terror those men of 1836 must have felt when they knew their luck had run out, and you can understand the bitter outrage it caused when their story spread around the Anglo colonies. This is why you cannot understand the brutality and bloodshed at San Jacinto if you don’t know that it wasn’t just for Texas independence. It was also eye-for-an-eye payback for the massacres at the Alamo and Goliad.
Ironically, many historians say the Texas Revolution might have failed if not for Santa Anna’s atrocities. Santa Anna thought by showing no mercy he would terrify the Texians into surrendering. As it was, the massacres at the Alamo and Goliad poured fuel on the fire of revolution, and gave the Texians the battle cry that won Texas independence and changed the history of the United States. The self-proclaimed “Napoleon of the West” was his own worst enemy.
The Texas State Historical Association says measured by its immediate and long-term results, the Battle at San Jacinto was one of history’s most decisive battles. Winning freedom from Mexico led ultimately to the 1845 annexation of Texas by the United States and the U.S.-Mexican War of 1846-1848. That war resulted in the United States acquiring the states of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Utah, and parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. That’s almost one-third of the present day continental United States. Nearly a million square miles of territory changed sovereignty because of the Texas revolution.
