Illustration

This hand-drawn illustration of the Goliad Massacre was created by Canadian magazine illustrator Norman Mills Price for an article about Goliad in the early 1900s.

 Texas State Archives

On April 21, 1836, at a site on the San Jacinto River outside present day Houston, a small army of civilian volunteers led by Gen. Sam Houston routed a much larger army led by the Mexican dictator Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. The Mexicans knew the Texians were camped out not far from the Mexican camp, but their fearless leader didn’t take them seriously. He didn’t think the Texians had the numbers or nerve to attack. He was wrong. During the Mexicans’ mid-day siesta, the Texians charged the Mexican camp screaming, “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!”

Remember Goliad? What happened there? Everyone knows what happened at the Alamo, but few people today know anything about Goliad. It has been forgotten. Ask any 10 people on the street if they know what happened there, and you probably won’t find anybody who can tell you.