One of the definitions of diplomacy, according to dictionary.com is, “skill in managing negotiations, handling people, etc., so that there is little or no ill will; tact.”
Boy, are we off track. I can’t remember the last time our elite government officials were diplomatic about — well — anything.
Everyone is so concerned about being “right” that finding applicable solutions to our problems isn’t even relevant anymore. It’s sad to think that members of Congress, for as long as I can remember, have been doing nothing but slinging dirt at one another rather than focusing on issues that will affect all of us, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.
In the book ‘‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’’ the main character, Jean Louise “Scout” Finch, when asked by her third grade teacher to define democracy, without hesitation replies, “Equal rights for all, special privileges for none.” (She had heard this on an old campaign slogan her father, Atticus, had told her about.)
Funny, but it seems to me that we have a Constitution that guarantees “every human being has the right to life, liberty and the security of his person.” It continues with “All persons are equal before the law and have the rights and duties established ... without distinction as to race, sex, language, creed or any other factor.” Yet all throughout this nation, over and over without fail, we have various groups of people fighting for special privileges.
And sadly, there are some organizations that have found ways to exploit these special interest groups — and through this exploitation are filling their pockets at the expense of others. Perhaps their definition of diplomacy is sharing the wealth.
As long as our leaders do not honor the statutes of the Constitution to which we are entitled, we will continue to remain stuck in a rut and achieve absolutely nothing. As long as our leaders are more interested in their own ideas, opinions and the number of digits on their paychecks, this country will fail to move forward. Our leaders need to step up, stand by the Constitution and focus on the issues that are relevant to every single citizen in this country.
When our illustrious government leaders stepped into office taking the oath to uphold the Constitution and to represent the people, they made a commitment. This commitment is to serve the citizens (who voted them in) and protect their liberties.
The commitment does not involve catering to every single special interest group out there; making distinctions that specific groups are more important or valuable than others; making huge promises that can’t be kept; making insider trades on stocks and getting away with it (while others lose their all and are simply out of luck); spending huge sums of money on illegals while U.S. veterans are kicked to the curb like stray dogs (New York); taking money out of our Social Security that we paid in all of our working lives; staying in office until they are so decrepit they can no longer remember whether they voted on something or not (Dianne Feinstein); and, notably, both Republicans and Democrats — acting like spoiled children if they don’t get their way. There is no diplomacy.
To be honest, I dread the next Presidential election. I tried very, very hard to watch the debates in the past, but it was difficult. Everyone wanted to be right. Candidates belittled one another, candidates interrupted each other, candidates had no respect for each other in any form or fashion, and even the moderators had no control when it came to monitoring the time limits for each speaker. If I wanted to see that kind of chaos, I could watch a number of mind-numbing reality tv shows.
For crying out loud, these are educated people — act like it. We need diplomacy. We need our candidates to act like the educated adults they are. We need leadership with vision, not whiny, angry, crybabies.
We need good communication and respect for one another. (Remember when Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech? Rudest. Thing. Ever.) I once showed a clip of the Nixon-Kennedy debate to my high school students. They were stunned at how civilized and respectful the two candidates were. When it comes to politics, we need diplomacy — not "The Jerry Springer Show."
Since diplomacy is lacking between our parties, it’s pretty obvious the two-party system is no longer serving our needs. Our country is horribly divided, and the fault lies with both sides.
We need a third party. We need term limits. We need age caps (considering we have a minimum age for specific offices, this makes a whole lot of sense). We need to focus on the issues that affect us all directly in the end — water, food, energy and our economy.
In the end, it doesn’t matter if we are Black or white, tall or short, straight or gay, religious or atheist, young or old, rich or poor. If there is no water, if there is no food; if our economy crashes we humans all pay the price. Diplomacy means we work together. We work toward the same goals.
There are evil forces in this world that are threatening to destroy our existence as we know it. We cannot allow our nation to become more divided than we already are. Have we forgotten how we came together after 9/11? Have we forgotten that America was once the melting pot? You know, “Give me you poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free … "
If we continue on this way, without compromise and diplomacy from those who lead us, I’m afraid we are in for a very rude awakening.
