This week, we celebrate a man who stood for justice, equality, love and so much more. He stood for these things so much, and his belief in his dream was so great, that he was assassinated for it.

Most of us are taught that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. largely stood for racial equality, but his message was actually much broader. King sought to eradicate what he referred to as the Triple Evils: poverty, racism and militarism. According to the King Foundation, these evils, “ ... are forms of violence that exist in a vicious cycle. They are interrelated, all-inclusive and stand as barriers to our living in the Beloved Community. When we work to remedy one evil, we affect all evils.”

Annie Allen is the director of recruitment and training for CASA of the Pines.