Every two years, Texas legislators meet in Austin to pass legislation and set the biennial state budget. The 88th legislative session began Jan. 10 and ends May 29. The session is sure to be historic since the state has an unprecedented $32.7 billion surplus. The governor already has verbally stated he wants $12.5 billion of the surplus funds used to lower property taxes across the state. Several educational issues should be championed by legislators during this legislative session.

Educational funding

Brandon Enos is the superintendent of the Cushing school district.