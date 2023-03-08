Every two years, Texas legislators meet in Austin to pass legislation and set the biennial state budget. The 88th legislative session began Jan. 10 and ends May 29. The session is sure to be historic since the state has an unprecedented $32.7 billion surplus. The governor already has verbally stated he wants $12.5 billion of the surplus funds used to lower property taxes across the state. Several educational issues should be championed by legislators during this legislative session.
Educational funding
Currently, each child attending a public school district in Texas is funded $10,000 per student per year on average; however, the base allotment per child, which is provided by the state, is a mere $6,160. Comparatively, Texas ranks 38th nationally in average funding per child per year. As a state, it is difficult to be an industry leader in education if resources are not allocated to meet the growing needs of students. An increase in the basic allotment is necessary during this legislative session.
Funding is provided to schools based on the average attendance of each child. If the attendance rate falls to 95% for a school, then 5% of the overall funding remains with the state under the current system. The school faces the uphill challenge of reteaching repetitively absent students with fewer dollars under this unfair system. Instead of funding schools partially, the legislators should pass laws that make funding more equitable to lower-socioeconomic schools. Funding for schools should be based on enrollment in the school and not tied to student attendance.
School safety
Safety must always be reevaluated and, if necessary, it must be adjusted to meet the current needs of our schools. Unfortunately, all the preparations and individualized plans do not help when they are ignored by emergency responders. This was the case in Uvalde last year. The administrators failed to adequately address issues like broken door latches and classroom doors that could not lock. Meanwhile, the local police failed to follow their active-shooter training and protocols.
The legislators will, undoubtedly, increase school safety mandates during this legislative session. Any new safety mandates must be accompanied by funding to implement the measures fully. Additionally, school funding allocated for facility improvements should not be universally mandated. Each school campus has safety improvement needs that are unique to its buildings. Any blanket, one-size-fits-all approach must be avoided.
Immediately after the tragedy in Uvalde, the state purchased $50 million worth of bulletproof shields. When discussing the shields at a local all-hazards meeting in Nacogdoches, law enforcement said breaching tools would have been a better investment for their department. Legislators need to provide local discretion for any safety initiatives to ensure the measures meet local needs.
Teacher shortage
In 2022, I was nominated to serve as a member of the Texas Teacher Vacancy Task Force. Ultimately, the task force determined changes need to be made in four distinct areas: compensation, educator preparation, talent pipelines and teacher experience. Each of the recommendations the task force will present to legislators is based on feedback received from teachers across the state. Some of the simple, common-sense changes include an updated minimum pay scale, a structured mentorship program, paid clinical teaching experiences and a reduction in non-teaching tasks being assigned to teachers.
Accountability
The A-F accountability system is based almost entirely on a standardized test. Schools should be measured on a more holistic rating scheme that includes extracurricular activities that are important to the community and not just on creating good test-takers. An alternative to the current accountability system would be a community-created system where test scores can remain a component. Legislators need to pass legislation that allows for local community input into their schools’ accountability measures.
Vouchers
During the current legislative session, there will be committee debate and bills introduced that support vouchers for public K-12 education. According to a 2018 study by American Progress, students using vouchers performed significantly worse than their peers who remained at the public school, especially in mathematics.
Schools already are severely underfunded, so redirecting any of the funds to private schools or charters only undermines the entire educational system. If private schools and charter schools followed the stringent Texas academic and accountability laws, then it would be a debatable issue. However, these private institutions operate outside of the public mandates and thus should not receive the public funding.
What can you do?
Elected officials need to hear from their constituents. If an issue is important to the voters, it becomes important to the legislator. When contacting state legislators, let them know you support public education in East Texas. Furthermore, as a supporter of public education in Texas, you should tell them you want them to accomplish the following during this legislative session.
■ Correct the educational funding system by raising the basic allotment and by funding schools based on total enrollment instead of on average daily attendance.
■ Include local control and associated funding with any safety mandates.
■ Support the recommendations of the Texas Teacher Vacancy Task Force.
■ Allow community input into the accountability measures of each district.
■ Reject any type of voucher that would divert funds from an already underfunded K-12 public education system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.