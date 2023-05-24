Teachers will often believe in students until they believe in themselves. The most impactful teachers establish and maintain high expectations for successful student outcomes. The benefits of these higher standards are not only immediate; according to a November 2022 Education Week article on the topic, there are long-term benefits associated with increasing expectations at school.

Two of the lasting benefits realized from the raised expectations are an increase in post-secondary educational opportunities and a decrease in the amount of government assistance the student would eventually need as an adult. Demanding a high level of success for students is not easy, as a teacher it is much easier to forgo the necessary time and energy needed to set high expectations for students.

Brandon Enos is the superintendent

of the Cushing school district.

