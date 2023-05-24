Teachers will often believe in students until they believe in themselves. The most impactful teachers establish and maintain high expectations for successful student outcomes. The benefits of these higher standards are not only immediate; according to a November 2022 Education Week article on the topic, there are long-term benefits associated with increasing expectations at school.
Two of the lasting benefits realized from the raised expectations are an increase in post-secondary educational opportunities and a decrease in the amount of government assistance the student would eventually need as an adult. Demanding a high level of success for students is not easy, as a teacher it is much easier to forgo the necessary time and energy needed to set high expectations for students.
The idea that a teacher’s expectations directly impact student performance is not new. In a 1968 study called Pygmalion in the Classroom, it was discovered the causal impact of a teacher’s expectations on student performance outcomes is much higher than previously thought. During the study, a few educators were told inaccurate information about their students’ IQ levels. Throughout the year, the teachers believed the students in their class had higher IQ levels, and at the end of the year, their students’ results significantly outperformed the results of the students who had higher IQ levels.
Take a moment and think back to when you were in school and try to remember which teachers made the biggest impact on your life. Chances are the educators you recall demanded the very best out of you and would settle for nothing less. These teachers likely demanded excellence while also providing encouragement and support to ensure you could meet their expectations.
Teachers are the single most important factor in determining student outcomes. As I think back on my education, I remember certain educators more than others; I mostly remember those who set high expectations for my learning outcomes and then provided the effort and support to see me meet those standards. Even though I was blessed with many wonderful teachers, I can think of two who stand apart.
The first is my kindergarten teacher. Mrs. McAlister saw something in me I did not see in myself. On one of the first days of school, she announced to the class that she and her husband would take her top reader on an overnight fishing trip at the end of the year. Mrs. McAlister constantly told me I could be the top reader, even though I was simultaneously struggling to read and learn my letters.
With each book I read, Ms. McAlister would tell me I needed to read more. She continuously increased the difficulty, but her belief in me led me to know I could read whatever book she gave me. It was one of the more difficult tasks I can remember achieving in my early life; at the end of the year, I was on top of the class in reading and remember feeling amazed that I went from a struggling reader to the best in my class. I knew then, even at 6 years old, that Mrs. McAlister believed in me, and it felt amazing.
Next is one of my college professors. I took historical research with T.H. Baughman. I knew the class would be challenging, but nothing could have prepared me for the astronomically high expectations of the course professor. I realized quickly that both my research and writing skills were inadequate. I gave all I had over those five months in 2006; often I would arrive at the library when they opened and be the last student there as they closed. My professor met with me weekly, and he spent as much time as I needed reviewing my data and suggesting edits to my research paper.
He challenged me to investigate my topic deeper and to rewrite until my research paper was as close to perfect as I could achieve. His high standards were unwavering, and he supported me as I reached my full potential.
Teachers make the biggest positive impact on student outcomes by ensuring they maintain high expectations. I have witnessed the benefits of these high standards as a student, as a parent and as an educator. If you have children and their teacher is asking them to give more effort or to redo an assignment, it would be beneficial to your child if you would support the educator. Consistently, striving for high expectations will lead to success in academics and life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.