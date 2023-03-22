This week is the National Alcohol and Drug Facts Week to raise awareness concerning alcohol and drug use. It began in 2010 as a means of separating fact from fiction. Throughout this week, students, educators, health care providers and community partners come together to be educated on substance use and addiction among youth.
Technology has advanced to an unbelievable level since 2010, which has only allowed youth to be introduced to content they shouldn’t be seeing. This can include information and marketing promoting the drug, tobacco and alcohol industries. Agencies must turn to social media and public activities to spread the drug-free message to youth and combat the content they’ve been seeing.
Just like technology, drugs, tobacco and alcohol have advanced.
E-cigarettes/vapes were not as prominent among youth in 2010 as they are now. A huge reason for this comes down to the marketing and concentration of nicotine within a disposable vape.
For example, an Elf Bar BC5000, a popular vape on the market, contains the equivalent of 400 cigarettes or 20 packs. Keep in mind that is one device that holds 20 packs of cigarettes worth of nicotine as well as other chemicals that are extremely bad for anyone.
Another cause for concern is the fentanyl crisis and opioid epidemic the United States is currently facing. One pill is all it takes these days. A deadly dose of fentanyl is measured in micrograms and looks no larger than the tip of a pencil. Pills are being laced with fentanyl and distributed.
Eight out of 10 prescriptions ordered online are counterfeit, and 6 out of 10 of those contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.
As technology, drugs and alcohol continue to change, we must continue to educate community members, teachers and students by giving them the facts and providing an interactive way to do so.
Prevention is key in our youth, and it takes everyone involved in order to make it happen.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, there is help available. Contact the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council at (800) 445-8562 to receive compassionate and professional help today.
Connor Gilbertson is the public relations coordinator for The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas.
