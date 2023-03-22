This week is the National Alcohol and Drug Facts Week to raise awareness concerning alcohol and drug use. It began in 2010 as a means of separating fact from fiction. Throughout this week, students, educators, health care providers and community partners come together to be educated on substance use and addiction among youth.

Technology has advanced to an unbelievable level since 2010, which has only allowed youth to be introduced to content they shouldn’t be seeing. This can include information and marketing promoting the drug, tobacco and alcohol industries. Agencies must turn to social media and public activities to spread the drug-free message to youth and combat the content they’ve been seeing.

Connor Gilbertson is the public relations coordinator for The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas.