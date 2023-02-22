Texas’ rural health care system is in serious trouble. The numerous problems plaguing rural health are well-documented and have been described as a succession of bad situations that are getting worse. They demand the Legislature’s immediate attention.

Rural Texans are older, sicker, poorer and less likely to be insured than the average Texan. Rural hospitals, physician practices and community clinics face significant financial distress and a constant risk of closure due to high uncompensated care costs and unsustainably low reimbursement rates.

Emily Briggs is the president of the Texas Academy of Family Physicians, the premier membership organization dedicated to uniting the family doctors of Texas through advocacy, education, and member services, and empowering them to provide a medical home for patients of all ages. Visit www.tafp.org for more information.

Christy Francis is the board chair of TORCH, an organization of rural and community hospitals, corporations and interested individuals working together to address the special needs and issues of rural and community hospitals, staff and patients they serve.